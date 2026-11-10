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Oppo's Rumoured 12,000mAh Battery Smartphone Gets an Early Look Through MIIT Listing

The Oppo PNC110 is tipped to pack a rated 11,640mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2026 17:33 IST
Oppo's Rumoured 12,000mAh Battery Smartphone Gets an Early Look Through MIIT Listing

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A7 Pro Max was launched in China in September

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Highlights
  • Oppo PNC110 has appeared in new MIIT certification images
  • The phone is seen in a purple finish with a flat rear panel
  • It features two vertically arranged rear camera sensors
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Oppo seems to have another big-battery phone in the works, and we now have a better idea of what it might look like. New images of the PNC110 have surfaced on a Chinese certification website, showing the handset from the front and back. The phone has yet to get an official name, and Oppo hasn't said anything about its launch. Its earlier appearance on certification websites, however, hinted at a battery capacity of around 12,000mAh.

Oppo PNC110 Design Revealed

The Oppo PNC110 images are available on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website, according to an X post by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The phone appears in a purple finish, with a flat back and rounded corners. At the back, there's a pill-shaped camera island with two vertically stacked sensors and an LED flash. The words 'AI CAMERA SYSTEM' are printed on the module, while the Oppo logo sits towards the bottom.

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The front of the Oppo PNC110, meanwhile, has a flat screen with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The images don't tell us much beyond the design, though. There's no mention of the display size or camera specifications.

The Oppo PNC110 is tipped to pack a rated 11,640mAh battery. Its typical capacity could be advertised as 12,000mAh. That's considerably more than the 10,000mAh battery on the Oppo A7 Pro Max, launched earlier this year.

The aforementioned tech blogger suggests the PNC110 could be part of Oppo's upcoming A-series range, possibly the A7 family. There's no confirmation from Oppo on that front, and we don't know what name the phone will eventually go by. The MIIT listing does mention 5G and dual-SIM support, but most of the key details are still under wraps. We don't yet know which processor it will use, how fast it will charge or what cameras and software it will offer. Oppo hasn't announced a launch date or price either.

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Further reading: Oppo, Oppo PNC110, Oppo A7 Pro Max, Oppo A Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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