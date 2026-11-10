Urban Arc Go 2 AI Smart Fitness Band and Q9i AI ANC true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Tuesday. As per the company, the fitness band focuses on health and activity tracking. It features an AI-powered Recovery Function, more than 110 sports modes, and a claimed battery life of up to 45 days. The Q9i earbuds, meanwhile, offer ANC, AI-powered live translation across more than 50 languages, and an integrated smartphone stand.

Urban Arc Go 2 AI Smart Fitness Band, Q9i AI ANC TWS Earbuds Price in India, Availability

The price of the Urban Arc Go 2 AI Smart Fitness Band in India is set at Rs. 5,999. Meanwhile, the Urban Q9i AI ANC TWS Earbuds cost Rs. 4,999. Both products will be available for purchase through the company's official website, e-commerce sites, and select retail stores across the country.

The Urban Arc Go 2 will be offered in six colour options: Jet Black, Ink Blue, Stone Grey, Ocean, Orange and Magenta.

Urban Arc Go 2 AI Smart Fitness Band, Q9i AI ANC TWS Earbuds Features, Specifications

The Urban Arc Go 2 comes with features to monitor users' activity, sleep, stress and recovery patterns. Its key addition is an AI-powered Recovery Function, which offers personalised insights based on recovery patterns to help users better understand their wellness and activity levels.

The fitness band uses advanced sensors for heart rate, sleep and stress tracking. It also supports more than 110 sports modes and over 30 guided meditation sessions. Other wellness features include sedentary reminders and menstrual cycle reminders. Users also get call and message alerts, music controls, and gesture-based camera control.

The Arc Go 2 features a lightweight design with a woven fabric strap. The company claims that the fitness band can deliver up to 45 days of battery life on a single charge. It also carries an IPX68 water resistance rating.

Moving on, the Urban Q9i AI ANC TWS Earbuds feature ANC for reducing background noise during music playback and calls. They are equipped with 13mm dynamic drivers, which the company says deliver powerful bass for music and entertainment. A notable feature is an integrated Smart Stand, which allows users to prop up their smartphones for hands-free viewing.

According to the company, this is useful for watching videos or following workout tutorials without having to hold the phone.

The earbuds also support AI Live Translation across more than 50 global languages through the AI TransFun app, assisting with multilingual communication. For connectivity, the Q9i supports Bluetooth 6.0 and includes a Clear Call HD microphone for voice calls. Urban claims that the earbuds offer up to 30 hours of total playback time, with up to six hours of listening on a single charge.