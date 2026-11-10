Apple has started offering paid add-ons for AI usage in Logic Pro through its new Intelligence Usage Packs. Users can buy additional usage once they reach the app's monthly limit, rather than wait for it to reset. The option is currently available only in Logic Pro, but a new report claims that Apple plans to bring it to more apps in its Creator Studio suite. The packs are available as one-time purchases, not recurring subscriptions.

Apple Intelligence Usage Packs: Price and Availability

Logic Pro is the first Apple app to get the new Intelligence Usage Packs. The option appears in the app's latest update, under Intelligence Features in the menu. Users can check their remaining allowance through Show Usage and select Buy More Usage once they hit their monthly limit.

According to a 9to5Mac report, Apple is charging $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,700) for an additional usage pack. This is a one-time purchase, rather than a recurring subscription.

Apple is expected to bring the packs to other Creator Studio apps later this month, including Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro and the iWork suite. For now, users can only buy additional usage through Logic Pro.

Apple's support page says the packs are linked to the Apple Account used to purchase them and cannot be shared through Family Sharing. Any unused usage rolls over each month, but expires 12 months after purchase. Users will only start drawing from the additional allowance after using up their regular monthly allocation.

Apple also plans to introduce usage limits for some server-based Apple Intelligence features in its 2027 software releases. These include Siri AI and Image Playground.

Separately, Apple is reportedly working on a more autonomous version of Siri that could handle tasks in the background, similar to AI agents such as Meta Muse and ChatGPT Dots. The company is also said to be changing how it develops its next-generation operating systems, including iOS 28, to give engineers more time to work on new features.