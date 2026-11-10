Meta Muse AI Assistant Arrives on Apple Watch With Watch Face Shortcut

Meta is expanding the reach of its Muse AI assistant, bringing it to smartwatches for the first time. The move gives users another way to access the assistant without having to take out their phones. Apple Watch users are among the first to get the new experience, while Meta has also mentioned support for Google's Wear OS platform. The update is part of the company's ongoing efforts to make Muse available across more devices and services.

Meta Muse AI Assistant Gets Apple Watch App

The Apple Watch version has Muse's animated yeti character, along with an option to add the assistant to the watch face, according to the company's X post. This means users can open it with a tap instead of having to look for it in the app list. The update is available with version 15.0 of the Muse iPhone app.

Muse is Meta's AI assistant, which can interact with other apps to complete certain tasks. These include looking up calendar entries, checking emails and making bookings. Meta has also shared examples of the assistant finding movie tickets and flagging overlapping appointments.

Privacy has been a concern with Muse in the past. In September, technology columnist Jason Aten said the assistant had synced a sizeable chunk of his Apple Messages database on his Mac, even though Full Disk Access was turned off. Meta disagreed with his account, saying Muse needs both Full Disk Access and the Messages connector enabled before it can read messages.

Meta had previously shown off a dedicated Muse device called Muse Charm at its Connect 2026 event in September. The small, keychain-like gadget has a display with an animated avatar, a fingerprint sensor and a front-facing camera. It is designed to let users access Muse without opening an app on their phones. Meta had said it was working towards a holiday launch, but had not shared its price or final hardware details.