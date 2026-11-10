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Meta Muse AI Assistant Arrives on Apple Watch With Watch Face Shortcut

Muse is Meta's AI assistant, which can interact with other apps to complete certain tasks.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2026 19:45 IST
Meta Muse AI Assistant Arrives on Apple Watch With Watch Face Shortcut

Photo Credit: Muse

Apple Watch users can add Muse to their watch faces

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Highlights
  • Muse can look up calendar entries and check emails
  • Meta has demonstrated Muse booking movie tickets
  • Muse has faced questions over access to Apple Messages
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Meta is expanding the reach of its Muse AI assistant, bringing it to smartwatches for the first time. The move gives users another way to access the assistant without having to take out their phones. Apple Watch users are among the first to get the new experience, while Meta has also mentioned support for Google's Wear OS platform. The update is part of the company's ongoing efforts to make Muse available across more devices and services.

Meta Muse AI Assistant Gets Apple Watch App

The Apple Watch version has Muse's animated yeti character, along with an option to add the assistant to the watch face, according to the company's X post. This means users can open it with a tap instead of having to look for it in the app list. The update is available with version 15.0 of the Muse iPhone app.

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Muse is Meta's AI assistant, which can interact with other apps to complete certain tasks. These include looking up calendar entries, checking emails and making bookings. Meta has also shared examples of the assistant finding movie tickets and flagging overlapping appointments.

Privacy has been a concern with Muse in the past. In September, technology columnist Jason Aten said the assistant had synced a sizeable chunk of his Apple Messages database on his Mac, even though Full Disk Access was turned off. Meta disagreed with his account, saying Muse needs both Full Disk Access and the Messages connector enabled before it can read messages.

Meta had previously shown off a dedicated Muse device called Muse Charm at its Connect 2026 event in September. The small, keychain-like gadget has a display with an animated avatar, a fingerprint sensor and a front-facing camera. It is designed to let users access Muse without opening an app on their phones. Meta had said it was working towards a holiday launch, but had not shared its price or final hardware details.

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Further reading: Meta, Meta Muse, Muse AI Assistant, Apple Watch, Wear OS, Apple Watch Apps, AI Assistant, Artificial Intelligence, Meta AI, Muse Charm, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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