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WhatsApp to Bring a New Contacts Tab for iOS as Feature Reportedly Starts Rolling Out in Beta

WhatsApp was recently spotted testing the new Contacts tab for Android.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2026 17:30 IST
WhatsApp to Bring a New Contacts Tab for iOS as Feature Reportedly Starts Rolling Out in Beta

Photo Credit: Google Play Store

WhatsApp is expected to roll out the update for iOS devices in the future

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp Contacts tab could replace the Communities tab
  • WhatsApp Contacts tab might show favourite and other contacts
  • WhatsApp Contacts tab could let users add new contacts from the screen
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WhatsApp started rolling out a new dedicated Contacts tab for Android devices earlier this month. The latest feature was spotted in a WhatsApp for Android beta version. Now, the instant messaging platform has reportedly also started testing the new Contacts tab for iOS. Available to select beta testers, the Contacts tab is said to bring a centralised hub for all contacts-related features. It could allow users to manage their saved contacts, too. Moreover, the Contacts tab is said to offer the ability to add favourite contacts. The tab will reportedly show the online and last seen status of saved contacts.

WhatsApp Starts Testing Contacts Tab for iOS

WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp features tracker, has spotted a new feature that has started rolling out to select beta testers of WhatsApp for iOS. According to the report, the Kunal Shah-led messaging platform has started testing a new dedicated Contacts tab for iOS devices. The feature was spotted being tested in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.44.10.70 update. The beta version is currently accessible via TestFlight. The report also highlights details about the upcoming feature.

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The new WhatsApp Contacts tab for iOS will reportedly list the favourite contacts, along with the list of other saved contacts. The favourite contacts could appear at the top of the screen. On top of this, it might allow users to see the online and last seen status of their saved contacts. However, the report highlights that users will have to allow others to see their current status in the privacy settings menu.

Upon the release of the stable version, the WhatsApp Contacts tab will replace the Communities tab, which currently appears in the middle of the bottom menu. Users will reportedly be able to arrange the contacts by activity, alphabetically, and by birthdays. With activity, users will be arranged based on their status. The platform is said to mark the users who are online with a green dot, placed next to the display pictures. The second will present the contacts alphabetically. Lastly, when arranged by birthday, the app is said to list the contacts based on others' upcoming birthdays.

The WhatsApp Contacts tab is said to also allow users to add new contacts by tapping the Add button at the top of the screen, denoted by a plus sign. Users will reportedly have to enter the first name, last name, and phone number of the user. The report highlights that the company is replacing the Communities tab, as it has already added a new filter in the Chats tab for managing communities.

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Further reading: WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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