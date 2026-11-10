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Tecno Camon 60 Pro 5G, Infinix Smart 30e 5G Reportedly Spotted on EEC Website; May Launch Soon

Infinix Smart 30e 5G reportedly carries the model number X6864B.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2026 17:26 IST
Tecno Camon 60 Pro 5G, Infinix Smart 30e 5G Reportedly Spotted on EEC Website; May Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 50 Pro runs on a MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate chipset

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Highlights
  • New 5G phones have appeared on the EEC certification website
  • Infinix Smart 30e 5G is expected to succeed the Smart 20e
  • Tecno Camon 60 Pro could replace the Camon 50 Pro
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Infinix and Tecno could be planning to introduce new 5G smartphones in international markets. Ahead of any official confirmation, the Infinix Smart 30e 5G and Tecno Camon 60 Pro 5G have reportedly appeared on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website. The certification listings reveal the model numbers but do not disclose the specifications of the upcoming smartphones. The Tecno Camon 60 Pro 5G is expected to succeed this year's Camon 50 Pro.

Tecno Camon 60 Pro 5G, Infinix Smart 30e 5G Spotted on EEC Website

As spotted by tipster @ZionsAnvin, Infinix Smart 30e 5G and Tecno Camon 60 Pro surfaced on the EEC Website. The Infinix Smart 30e 5G carries the model number X6864B. The EEC database reportedly listed the Tecno Camon 60 Pro 5G with model number CO7.

The certification listing does not reveal the specifications of either smartphone. However, the appearance of the Infinix Smart 30e 5G and Tecno Camon 60 Pro in the database suggests that they could soon go official in global markets. However, neither company has officially confirmed their existence.

The Infinix Smart 30e 5G is expected to succeed the Smart 20e, which was introduced in Malaysia as an entry-level 4G smartphone. The predecessor features a Unisoc T7250 chipset and a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Smart 20e has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It has IP64 dust and splash resistance.

Tecno Camon 60 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the Camon 50 Pro, which was launched in February this year. The latter was launched with a 6.78-inch curved 1.5K resolution (1,208x2,644 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. 

For optics, the Camon 60 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup featuring two 50-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset features a 6,150mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Tecno Camon 50 Pro

Tecno Camon 50 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6150mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1208x2644 pixels
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Further reading: Tecno Camon 60 Pro 5G, Infinix Smart 30e 5G, Infinix, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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