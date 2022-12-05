Technology News
loading

ByBit Crypto Exchange to Cut Staff by 30 Percent as Market Slump Sees No End

For the staff members being laid off, ByBit is planning on assisting them in as many ways as possible, its CEO claimed.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 December 2022 15:40 IST
ByBit Crypto Exchange to Cut Staff by 30 Percent as Market Slump Sees No End

Photo Credit: Facebook/ ByBit

Kraken, Lemon Cash, and Genesis are other crypto players that recently cut its workforce

Highlights
  • ByBit is trying to re-structure its operational structure
  • ByBit is laying off employees after FTX collapse
  • Founded in 2018, ByBit is based in Singapore

The global crypto market fell from its last year's valuation of $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,44,97,715 crore) to currently stand at $864 billion (roughly Rs. 70,25,994 crore) after back-to-back blows to the sector. Amid the ongoing crypto winter, ByBit crypto exchange has decided to lay-off 30 percent of its workforce. The development was confirmed by ByBit CEO Ben Zhou on Twitter. With this, the 2018-founded company has joined the list of several other crypto players who resorted to the same measure in order to make their operations more cost efficient.

Zhou has noted that the decision has been made as part of an ongoing business re-organisation amid the ongoing crypto downturn.

For the staff members being laid off, the company is planning on assisting them in as many ways as possible, its CEO claimed.

“It's important to ensure Bybit has the right structure and resources in place to navigate the market slowdown and is nimble enough to seize the many opportunities ahead,” the company chief noted.

As per CoinMarketCap's tracker, ByBit ranks eight out of 241 exchanges in terms of trading volumes.

Despite its rather successful performance in the ongoing crypto winter, the company's decision to slash its workforce has stirred more concerns among the community members.

Last month, after the FTX crypto exchange dramatically collapsed, the entire market experienced a major shake-up.

Kraken crypto exchange, last week, announced that it would also be slashing its global work force by 30 percent to keep its business afloat. The decision impacted around 1,100 staff members of the exchange.

Around November 25, Argentina-based Lemon Cash crypto exchange fired 38 percent of its staff as a cost-cutting measure.

In the last few months, Genesis Trading and OpenSea have also had to get rid of its team members in the aftermath of the crypto slump.

As for ByBit, this is its second round of job-cuts this year alone. The Singapore-based company had slashed an undisclosed percentage of its workforce in June 2022 as well.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, ByBit, Crypto Winter, Job Cuts
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme GT Neo 5 May Debut With Up to 5,000mAh Battery, 240W Fast Charging Support
Featured video of the day
Netflix December 2022 Releases: Qala, Glass Onion, Emily In Paris Season 3, And Much More

Related Stories

ByBit Crypto Exchange to Cut Staff by 30 Percent as Market Slump Sees No End
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped to Debut With Support for Up to 240W Fast Charging
  2. Vivo Y02 Launched as New Entry-Level Smartphone in India: Details
  3. Vi Offers 850GB Data, Unlimited Calling With Rs. 2,999 Yearly Prepaid Plan
  4. Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) Review
  5. India’s Crypto Tax Regime Draws Criticism from Bharat Web3 Association
  6. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout: Don't Make a Mistake
  7. iQoo 11 5G's Launch Confirmed for December 8, iQoo Neo 7 SE Reveal Expected
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  10. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Beta Update Adds ‘Picture-in-Picture' Support During Video Calls for iOS Testers: Report
  2. Doctor G Starring Ayushmann Khurrana to Stream December 11 on Netflix
  3. Google Messages Group Chats to Get End-to-End Encryption Soon
  4. ByBit Crypto Exchange to Cut Staff by 30 Percent as Market Slump Sees No End
  5. Gen V Trailer: The Boys Spin-Off Series Promises Bloody College Hallways
  6. Realme GT Neo 5 May Debut With Up to 5,000mAh Battery, 240W Fast Charging Support
  7. Gamers Who Spend Money on 'Loot Boxes' Twice as Likely to Gamble, Research Shows
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Users in India Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update: Report
  9. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Release Date Set for December 13, Gets a New Image
  10. Vivo Y02 With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.