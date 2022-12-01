Technology News
loading

Kraken Crypto Exchange to Cut Global Workforce by 30 Percent Amid Crypto Winter

Kraken said it has seen a drop in trading volumes and fewer client sign-ups, adding that the layoffs will take total headcount to where it was 12 months ago.

By Reuters |  Updated: 1 December 2022 13:04 IST
Kraken Crypto Exchange to Cut Global Workforce by 30 Percent Amid Crypto Winter

Photo Credit: Reuters

Kraken said it was forced to cut jobs as it exhausted measures to bring expenses in line with demand

Highlights
  • Kraken had previously slowed hiring, pulled back marketing spending
  • FTX's implosion lead to BlockFi filing for bankruptcy earlier this week
  • Kraken agreed to pay a fine for apparent violations of sanctions on Iran

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Wednesday it would cut its global workforce by 30 percent, or about 1,100 employees, citing tough market conditions that have crippled demand for digital assets this year. Higher interest rates and worries of an economic downturn have roiled cryptocurrencies as investors fled risky assets, with recent bankruptcies adding to the uncertainty.

"Since the start of this year, macroeconomic and geopolitical factors have weighed on financial markets," the company said.

Kraken said it has seen a drop in trading volumes and fewer client sign-ups, adding that the layoffs will take total headcount to where it was 12 months ago.

Earlier this month, crypto exchange Coinbase slashed jobs in its recruiting and institutional onboarding teams.

Kraken, which earlier slowed hiring and pulled back marketing spending, said it was forced to cut jobs as it had exhausted other measures to bring expenses in line with current demand.

Meanwhile, the implosion of crypto exchange FTX, the highest-profile casualty of the year's market turmoil, continues to ripple across the industry, with BlockFi filing for bankruptcy earlier this week.

The meltdown has dragged the price of the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, to around a two-year low.

Global regulators have since been circling crypto firms with many seeking to set tough rules to govern the largely unregulated sector.

On Monday, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said that Kraken had agreed to pay a fine to settle civil liability related to apparent violations of sanctions on Iran.

As part of the settlement with OFAC, Kraken will pay about $362,000 (roughly Rs. 3 crore), and "invest an additional $100,000 (roughly Rs. 81,18,000) in certain sanctions compliance controls."

According to the OFAC statement, Kraken's platform processed 826 transactions for users located in Iran between roughly October 2015 to June 2019.

At the time, Kraken maintained controls intended to prevent users from initially opening an account while in a jurisdiction subject to sanctions, but did not implement IP address blocking based on geolocation across its platform, the statement added.

In October, the Treasury Department had also fined crypto exchange Bittrex Inc $29 million (roughly Rs. 235 crore) in fines for "apparent violations" of sanctions on certain countries and anti-money laundering law.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kraken, Crypto, Cryptocurrency
Mark Zuckerberg Calls Apple's App Store Moderation Rules a 'Conflict of Interest'
Featured video of the day
Dyson's AQ Backpack: A Lab in a Bag

Related Stories

Kraken Crypto Exchange to Cut Global Workforce by 30 Percent Amid Crypto Winter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Avatar 2 to Cirkus, the 8 Biggest Movies in December
  2. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  3. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  4. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  5. OnePlus Phones to Get More Android OS Updates Than Google
  6. Xiaomi 13 Series to Launch on December 1, Alongside MIUI 14, Watch S2, Buds 4
  7. Realme Pad X Review
  8. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Offer Complete Look at Its Design: Report
  9. These are Google's Best Android Apps, Games in India for 2022
  10. RBI’s First Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee to Go Live on December 1
#Latest Stories
  1. Kraken Crypto Exchange to Cut Global Workforce by 30 Percent Amid Crypto Winter
  2. Mark Zuckerberg Calls Apple's App Store Moderation Rules a 'Conflict of Interest'
  3. Neuralink Expected to Begin Human Clinical Trials in Six Months, Elon Musk Says
  4. iQoo Neo 7 SE Leaked Renders Tip Three Colour Options, Triple Rear Camera Setup
  5. BTC, ETH See Tiny Gains, Cryptocurrencies Step into December Riding on Volatility
  6. Spotify Wrapped 2022 Now Live, Here Are the Top Artists, Songs, Playlists in India This Year
  7. Twitter Faces Ban Over Content Moderation, EU Chief Warns Elon Musk: Report
  8. OnePlus Promises 4 Years of OxygenOS, 5 Years of Security Updates for Upcoming Phones
  9. Elon Musk Meets Tim Cook, Says Apple Never Considered Removing Twitter From App Store
  10. BlockAura Crypto Coin Cracks After Attracting Indians With 3,100 Percent Returns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.