Technology News
loading

India’s Crypto Tax Regime Draws Criticism from Bharat Web3 Association, Details Here

Under this tax regime, businesses linked to crypto activities in India are seeing little or no profits whatsoever.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 December 2022 13:06 IST
India’s Crypto Tax Regime Draws Criticism from Bharat Web3 Association, Details Here

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ewan Kennedy

BWA noted that India’s ‘unfriendly’ taxation on crypto gains is hindering the sector growth

Highlights
  • Bharat Web3 Association was founded in November this year
  • People from WazirX and CoinSwitch are part of BWA
  • India is still awaiting laws around the crypto sector

India's tax rules, that have often found themselves at the end of criticism from Indian investors, have yet again roped-in reproval from the Bharat Web3 Association (BWA). The industry body, that was founded in November this year, reportedly met with senior officials from India's finance ministry to review and voice concerns about India's crypto-related policies and judgement. During the discussion, representatives from BWA noted that India's ‘unfriendly' taxation on crypto gains is hindering the overall growth of the sector.

The BWA, comprised of members from Indian crypto players like WazirX and CoinSwitch Kuber, is looking to participate actively in helping India formulate adequate laws to govern to virtual digital assets (VDA) industry.

“The BWA aims to highlight the impact of the existing tax provisions such as TDS, tax on income from VDAs, and not allowing carrying forward of losses on the wider industry and share its inputs on suitable amendments,” a CryptoPotato report quoted the BWA representatives as saying.

In India, all income churned from crypto transactions are being taxed at 30 percent since April and a 1 percent tax deducted at source (TDS) for crypto transactions has also been live in India since July.

Under this tax regime, businesses linked to crypto activities in India are seeing little or no profits whatsoever.

Immediately after the tax laws went live, the average daily transaction volume on Indian exchanges WazirX, CoinDCX, BitBNS, and Zebpay had dipped to $5.6 million (roughly Rs. 44 crore) in August. Up until June, this volume was around $10 million (roughly Rs. 80 crore).

In September, a tea-seller from India's Bengaluru, who opened crypto payments at his humble stall, had admitted to seeing no profits on his crypto earnings. Shubham Saini, the 20-something year old had said that he was seeing two to three transactions in crypto.

As for now, the reaction from the finance ministry on the tax-related suggestion given by the BWA remains awaited.

As part of its suggestions, the BWA has suggested the finance ministry to re-think and rationalise the taxation of VDAs.

In addition, the BWA has also asked the finance ministry to accelerate work on drafting the crypto rules.

The finance ministry is still in the process for formulating rules for the crypto industry. On December 1, India took up the presidency of the G20 group of nations.

Last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that among its top priorities, India is looking to work with the other 19 member nations of the G20 in formulating a framework around cryptocurrencies, that would work on an international level.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Tax, Bharat Web3 Association, BWA
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
New Zealand Plans to Introduce Law to Make Google, Facebook Pay Local Outlets for News
Featured video of the day
How Teaching Smartphone Photography Became a Career

Related Stories

India’s Crypto Tax Regime Draws Criticism from Bharat Web3 Association, Details Here
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G May Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro: Report
  2. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Honoured With Padma Bhushan, Hails Indian Roots
  3. Vivo Y02 Launched as New Entry-Level Smartphone in India: Details
  4. Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) Review
  5. Apple, Amazon Resume Advertising on Twitter After Musk Takeover: Reports
  6. Vi Offers 850GB Data, Unlimited Calling With Rs. 2,999 Yearly Prepaid Plan
  7. The 7 Biggest Web Series in December on Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video
  8. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  9. Moto E40 India Price Drops to Rs. 8,299 During Flipkart Black Friday Sale
  10. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Gamers Who Spend Money on 'Loot Boxes' Twice as Likely to Gamble, Research Shows
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Users in India Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update: Report
  3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Release Date Set for December 13, Gets a New Image
  4. Vivo Y02 With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. India’s Crypto Tax Regime Draws Criticism from Bharat Web3 Association, Details Here
  6. Nokia X10 5G, X20 5G, XR20 5G, More Reportedly Set to Receive Android 13 Update Soon
  7. Genesis Owes Customers of Gemini Crypto Exchange $900 Million After FTX Collapse: Report
  8. New Zealand Plans to Introduce Law to Make Google, Facebook Pay Local Outlets for News
  9. The Last of Us Trailer: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Journey Into the Post-Apocalyptic, Hostile West
  10. Elon Musk Says 'Possible' That Twitter Gave Preference to Left-Wing Candidates During Brazil Election
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.