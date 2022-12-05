Technology News
Realme GT Neo 5 May Debut With Up to 5,000mAh Battery, 240W Fast Charging Support

Realme GT Neo 5 is tipped to come in two variants with two different battery capacities.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 December 2022 14:52 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 5 will debut as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 3 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 5 is tipped to launch next year
  • The launch date has not yet been announced
  • Realme GT Neo 5 could feature a Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor

Realme GT Neo 5 is reportedly in the works. Ahead of any official announcement, the battery and camera details of the upcoming handset have surfaced online. As per the new leak, the Realme GT Neo 5 will come in two variants with two different battery capacities — 4,600mAh with 240W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 5 lineup is also said to feature Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The upcoming models could succeed the Realme GT Neo 3.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has claimed that the Realme GT Neo 5 will be offered in two variants with different battery and charging specifications. According to him, BLP985 is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging, while the BLP987 is a 4,600mAh battery with support for 240W fast charging.

Further, the tipster suggested that Realme GT Neo 5 will use the Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for OIS. This would be an upgrade over the Realme GT Neo 3 series.

Realme has not officially shared any details about the launch of the Realme GT Neo 5 yet. Though, it is highly speculated to go official in the first half of next year.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 3 series. The vanilla Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in China in March this year with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The gaming-focused Realme GT Neo 3 features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC. It was released in two variants with two different battery capacities — 4,500mAh with 150W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage. Other key highlights of Realme GT Neo 3 include speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, and support for 150W UltraDart charging technology.

Realme GT Neo 5, Realme GT Neo 5 Specifications, Realme GT Neo 3
