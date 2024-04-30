Technology News

UK's Cashaa to Expand its Multifunctional Crypto Wallet Service in India: Details

This expansion for Cashaa services will allow more crypto community members to purchase, spend, and hold digital assets in its secure ecosystem.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 April 2024 12:38 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergie Tokmakov

Cashaa was founded in 2016 and is especially boastful about its security systems

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergie Tokmakov

Cashaa was founded in 2016 and is especially boastful about its security systems

  • Cashaa claims that it has never suffered any breach
  • Cashaa will let users procure fiat loans against their crypto deposits
  • The native token on Cashaa is CAS
India, despite its slow adoption of Web3 technologies and services, has emerged as a region of focus for several companies working around cryptocurrencies, metaverse, and NFTs. In a fresh development, UK-based crypto wallet firm Cashaa has announced the expansion of its services to India and other locations that include Turkey, Indonesia, Kenya, South Africa, as well as the UAE. The platform, that already works in Europe, will be made available across these new regions starting June 2024.

This expansion for Cashaa services will allow more members of the crypto community to purchase, spend, and hold digital assets in its secure ecosystem. Among other services, the platform will also allow users to procure fiat loans against their crypto deposits. Through its services and broader geographical expansion, Cashaa is aiming to stir more engagement around its native token called CAS. Founded in 2016, the company is especially boastful and proud about its security system.

“Cashaa has facilitated the movement of millions of dollars for crypto businesses without facing any security breaches, regulatory sanctions, or fines since the last eight years,” Kumar Gaurav, Founder, Cashaa said in a prepared statement.

The team behind Cashaa claims to believe that the year 2024 will drive crypto towards mainstream adoption.

“With the likes of Black Rock and many trillion-dollar institutions entering the space, billions of new users who had never considered crypto as an asset class will enter the space, especially post Bitcoin ETF approvals by the SEC earlier this year,” Gaurav added.

For now, Cashaa is working to ensure that its operations and service offerings align well with the laws and corporate requirements of all the locations. As far as expanding its business to India is concerned, Cashaa is among several Web3 firms looking to express interest in the country that evidently shows promise.

From three percent in 2018, India's global share of blockchain developer pool reportedly rose significantly to 12 percent last year. Projects around Web3-compatible finance, entertainment, and infrastructure services are garnering the attention of venture capitalists towards India, which is also home to over a 1,000 Web3 startups. In order to keep its investor community safeguarded against crypto scams and frauds, the Indian government is gradually deploying regulations to oversee the sector.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cashaa, CAS Token, Crypto Wallet
Android 15 Could Reintroduce Lock Screen Widgets With a Tweak to At a Glance: Report

  Samsung Galaxy S23 to Get a Limited Period Rs. 20,000 Discount in India
  Amazon Great Summer Sale to Start on May 2; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  iPhone 14 Listed With Discounted Price on Flipkart, Now Starts at Rs. 54,999
  Tesla Clears Key Regulatory Hurdles for Self-Driving in China During Musk Visit
  Samsung Galaxy F55 5G India Launch Confirmed, to Get Vegan Leather Finish
  Nothing Phone 2a Gets a New Blue Colour Option in India: See Price
  Android 15 Could Bring Back Lock Screen Widgets This Way: Report
  Google RealFill Can Create the Perfect Picture From Reference Images
  Huawei Watch Fit 3 Leaked Design Renders Resemble Apple Watch
  Motorola Teases New TWS Earphones Launch in India: Could be This Model
