Poco F6 Pro is set to launch globally on May 23 alongside the base Poco F6. The company had previously teased the design of the upcoming handsets and has now confirmed some key specifications and features of the phones including chipset, display, charging, and camera details. Poco has also revealed the colour options of the smartphones. Days before the launch, a leaked unboxing video of the Poco F6 Pro has now surfaced online giving us a glimpse at the phone and its packaging.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Poco confirmed that the Poco F6 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It is said to offer an AnTuTu score of 1,642,770. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge support and a WQHD+ Flow AMOLED screen. It will also carry a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary rear image sensor.

The Poco F6 Pro has been teased to launch in at least two colour options - black and white, with a marble-like pattern. It will also feature a metal frame. The design revealed is similar to that of the Redmi K70. The upcoming Poco F6 Pro handset is expected to be a rebadged version of the Redmi phone.

Meanwhile, an unboxing video (now private) by user ComputerHoy was shared on Dailymotion. It shows the handset in a black colourway and a 50-megapixel optical image stabilisation (OIS) backed rear camera unit. The phone also shows a flat display with a centred hole-punch slot to house the camera. In the box, we see a 120W adapter.

Previously, the 16GB + 1TB variant of the Poco F6 Pro was tipped to be priced at EUR 619.90 (roughly Rs. 56,000).

Meanwhile, the base Poco F6, said to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3 is confirmed to launch in India on the same day with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Wildboost 3.0 optimisation, and Poco Iceloop cooling system. The phone will ship with Android 14-based HyperOS and be available in Black and Titanium colour options.

