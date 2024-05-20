Amazfit Bip 5 Unity has been launched in India. The smartwatch comes with a 1.91-inch display, support for more than 70 downloadable applications, 120+ sports modes, and a 24 x 7 heart rate monitor among other sensors. Amazfit claims that the watch can offer up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. It ships with Zepp OS 3.0 and is compatible with the Zepp Aura application that helps users track their physical health.

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity price in India, availability

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is priced in India at Rs. 6,999. It is currently being offered in two colour options - Charcoal and Grey, but it will soon be available in a third pink colourway. Users can purchase the smartwatch via Amazon and the official Amazfit India website.

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity specifications, features

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity comes with a 1.91-inch scratch-resistant AMOLED screen with 320 x 380 pixels resolution, 260 ppi pixel density, and Alway-On display support. Alongside the heart rate monitor, the watch is also equipped with blood oxygen level, sleep, and stress trackers.

The data collected by the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity smartwatch can be synchronised with the Zepp Aura app on both Android and iOS phones. These data can help us monitor our health regularly and suggest seeking medical advice if and when necessary. The watch also supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, offers inbuilt Amazon Alexa, and Bluetooth calling.

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity smartwatch is claimed to offer a run time of up to 12 days with a full charge, which is said to take 120 minutes. The smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. It supports more than 100 watch faces and over 120 preset sports modes. The watch also offers access to 70+ downloadable apps.

