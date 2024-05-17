Technology News

Indian Web3 Players Call SEBI’s Vision for Distributed VDA Governance Encouraging, Pragmatic

Essentially, the SEBI has suggested that instead of having one particular body governing the virtual digital assets sector, a collection of already established government bodies can distribute the oversight on this up-and-coming sector.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 May 2024 16:51 IST
Indian Web3 Players Call SEBI’s Vision for Distributed VDA Governance Encouraging, Pragmatic

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Shaurya Singh

Indian crypto players believe this distributed governance on VDAs can tackle its multifaceted nature

Highlights
  • The SEBI is India’s stocks and markets regulator
  • The government has not reacted to SEBI’s suggestion yet
  • India is gradually deploying rules for a regulatory framework for VDAs
Advertisement

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI), this week, said it could work with the RBI and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to monitor India's digital assets sector. In its suggestion to the government, the Indian markets regulator said it could oversee cryptocurrencies that can be seen as securities as well as keep an eye on Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). As part of SEBI's advice, the RBI and the IRDAI could respectively keep checks on fiat-backed stablecoins, and virtual assets related to insurance and pensions.

Essentially, the SEBI has suggested that instead of having one particular body governing the virtual digital assets sector, a collection of already established government bodies can distribute the oversight on this up-and-coming sector.

In conversation with Gadgets360, Edul Patel who heads the crypto investment platform Mudrex said, SEBI's recognition of the VDA sector in India is a positive sign in itself. In addition, its advice to distribute the oversight on the VDA sector among different bodies will leverage the expertise of various financial authorities, thereby enhancing regulatory clarity.

“SEBI's proposal for multiple regulators to oversee the Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) sector represents a balanced and pragmatic approach. It is a progressive stance that acknowledges the multifaceted nature of VDAs. Moreover, it can help in building investor confidence, as a well-regulated environment reduces the likelihood of market abuses and enhances the overall integrity of the ecosystem,” Patel said.

The Web3 sector in India has shown growth in recent years, that has fetched the attention from the government towards this industry. From three percent in 2018, India's global share of blockchain developer pool, rose significantly to 12 percent last year, as per a recent report by Hashed Emergent, an India-focussed Web3 venture firm. The report also noted that India, out of 150 nations, has claimed the top spot for on-chain adoption in 2023 with over 35 million trading accounts on the top Indian exchanges.

In 2023, when India was presiding over the G20 group, it prioritised the formulation of a crypto roadmap that could work uniformly in all of the countries that are part of the G20. Internally as well, the country has been gradually deploying regulations over the Web3 sector in order to make sure that these digital assets are not exploited to facilitate illicit cross border money transfers for laundering or terror financing. India, for instance, has been taxing crypto incomes and activities since 2022. Indian crypto players are also mandated to comply with KYC and Anti-Money Laundering laws.

Rajagopal Menon, the Vice President of Indian crypto exchange WazirX, said it is only a matter of time before the impact of government's decision start to show on the Web3 sector – because of which a calculated approach is undeniably necessary.

“These are suggestions / recommendations; let's see what the final form will be, whether we have multiple regulators or a single one,” Menon told Gadgets360. “India has already taken baby steps towards regulation by imposing taxes and bringing crypto under PMLA. According to the G20 Delhi declaration, all signatory countries have to have crypto regulation in place by 2025. This report suggests that the government has set the ball rolling for regulations.”

While government bodies like the SEBI, the RBI, and the IRDAI are taking active steps to assist the government to govern the VDA sector without supressing its use cases and growth possibilities, the industry itself is working to adopt some self regulatory practices.

The Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), which is the industry advisory body headed by Dilip Chenoy recently laid down a bunch of self-regulatory guidelines to streamline the process of token listings for crypto exchanges operating in India. The aim of these rules is to ensure that scam tokens and potentially risky cryptocurrencies do not enter the Indian Web3 ecosystem.

CoinSwitch founder Ashish Singhal, who is also a member of the BWA took to X to comment on SEBI's latest suggestion to the government.

“Encouraging views on crypto from the SEBI which has overseen India's thriving stock markets. An enabling regulatory environment has paved the way for greater consumer adoption in several other sectors in the past such as telecom, information technology, e-commerce, etc. This is a start and many nuances will need to be discussed. Nevertheless, great news for crypto in India,” Singhal said.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, SEBI, Crypto Rules, RBI
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Grand Theft Auto 6 Won’t Arrive Until Fall 2025, Take-Two Confirms

Related Stories

Indian Web3 Players Call SEBI’s Vision for Distributed VDA Governance Encouraging, Pragmatic
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OpenAI GPT-4o Is Now Rolling Out to Users, This is What It Can Do
  2. Oppo Reno 12 Series New Leak Reveals Three Colourways
  3. GTA 6 Won't Arrive Until Fall 2025, Take-Two Confirms
  4. Samsung Galaxy M35 Design, Colours Leaked; Might Resemble This Smartphone
  5. HP Envy Move All-in-One Desktop Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Reportedly Working on AI-Enabled Camera-Integrated Earphones Dubbed Camerabuds
  2. Grand Theft Auto 6 Won’t Arrive Until Fall 2025, Take-Two Confirms
  3. PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Red Dead Redemption 2, Crime Boss: Rockay City, Deceive Inc. and More in May
  4. OpenAI GPT-4o Begins Rolling Out to Some Users, Gets Web Searching Capability
  5. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro New Renders Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week, Show Three Colour Options
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy Watch 7 to Be Equipped With 3nm Exynos Chips: Reports
  7. Acer Launches Acerpure Brand in India; Brings Air Purifiers, Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, More
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Rises Alongside Several Altcoins as Inflation Data Spurs Speculation on Interest Rate Cut
  9. OpenAI Partners Up With Reddit to Bring Its Content to ChatGPT and New AI Products
  10. Samsung Galaxy M35 Design and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Debut; Bears Striking Resemblance to Galaxy A35
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »