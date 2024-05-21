Technology News

iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Be Slightly More Expensive Than Its Predecessor

Apple might keep the price of the iPhone SE 4 below $500 (roughly Rs. 41,000) mark.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2024 10:50 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE (2022) runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC

  • The third iteration of the iPhone SE was announced in 2022
  • It could come with a larger battery and display
  • iPhone SE was first released in 2016
Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE is said to be in the works. The budget iPhone, which is touted to come as the successor to the iPhone SE (2022), doesn't have a launch date yet, but it is believed to bring a design overhaul and exciting new features. Now, a tipster suggests that the iPhone SE 4 would cost slightly more than the existing model. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to adopt the design of the iPhone 14 and come with a larger battery along with Face ID support.

Tipster J. Reve (@Revegnus1) on X claims that Apple will keep the price of the iPhone SE 4 below $500 (roughly Rs. 41,000). The iPhone SE (2022) was unveiled with a starting price tag of $429 (roughly Rs. 35,000). According to the tipster, the US launch price could either remain at $429 or go up around 10 percent. Even if the price increases, Apple could keep it within the $499 price bracket.

Apple is rumoured to introduce the iPhone SE 4 with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera in 2025. It is likely to feature a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED screen and a 3,279mAh battery similar to the iPhone 14. It is expected to include Face ID and Apple's in-house 5G modem chip. It is likely to include a USB Type-C port for charging and could measure 147.7x71.5x7.7mm in size.

The iPhone SE was first released in 2016. The third iteration of the iPhone SE was announced in 2022 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB model.

iPhone SE (2022) runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC and sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. It has a single 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back and a 7-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Further reading: iPhone SE, Apple, iPhone SE 4, iPhone SE 2022
iQoo Neo 9S Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price Specifications

