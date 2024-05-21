Technology News
iQoo Neo 9S Pro is backed by a 5,160mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2024 10:46 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 9S Pro comes in black, white and a dual tone red and white finish option

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9S Pro sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The iQoo Neo 9S Pro ships with Android 14-based Origin OS 4
iQoo Neo 9S Pro was unveiled in China on Monday, May 20. It comes with a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. The handset resembles the design of the iQoo Neo 9 series phones that were introduced in China in December 2023. It included the iQoo Neo 9 and iQoo Neo 9 Pro. Like the other smartphones in this lineup, the iQoo Neo 9S Pro is also offered in a signature dual-tone red and white finish option.

iQoo Neo 9S Pro price

The base 12GB + 256GB option of the iQoo Neo 9S Pro is priced in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500), while the 12GB + 512GB variant is marked at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000). The phone is also available in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations, which are listed at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 41,400) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), respectively.

As for colour options, the iQoo Neo 9S Pro is offered in Fighting Black, Red and White Soul, and Star Yao Bai (translated from Chinese). It is available for purchase in China via the Vivo e-store and other online retailers.

iQoo Neo 9S Pro specifications, features

The iQoo Neo 9S Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,800 x 1,260 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness, a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio as well as HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with an Immortalis-G720 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

For optics, the iQoo Neo 9S Pro has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel 1/ 1.49-inch IMX920 VCS bionic primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It offers a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls, that's housed within a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The iQoo Neo 9S Pro packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. For security, the handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The dual SIM-supported phone also supports 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
HP Rebrands Consumer and Commercial PC Portfolio, Unveils New Logo for AI PCs

