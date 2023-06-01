Technology News

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Prohibit Digital Dollar Testing Due to Threat to American Liberties

The proposed bill would prohibit the US Federal Reserve from engaging in CBDC development or trials.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2023 16:00 IST
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Prohibit Digital Dollar Testing Due to Threat to American Liberties

Photo Credit: A central bank digital currency (CBDC) is the virtual representation of a fiat currency on a blockchain

A central bank digital currency (CBDC) is the virtual representation of a fiat currency on a blockchain

Highlights
  • The US government is attempting to draft rules to oversee the Web3 sector
  • The country does not have a CBDC as yet
  • India, China, and Japan are working aggressively on developing CBDCs

Several countries — including the US — are conducting research around the development of their respective central bank digital currencies (CBDC). However, ahead of plans to launch a pilot of the 'digital dollar' in the US, some lawmakers are questioning the development of a CBDC in the country. US Congressman Alex Mooney has proposed a bill called the Digital Dollar Pilot Prevention Act (H.R. 3712). The legislation urges the US Federal Reserve to stop the research and development related to the introduction of the CBDC or digital dollar.

In his proposal, the US Congressman has said that CBDCs could be a threat to “law abiding Americans”. The Congressman further states that these centralised digital currencies are “being used by authoritarian countries right now to crack down on dissent.”

“This bill would prohibit the Federal Reserve from establishing, carrying out, or approving a program intended to test the practicability of issuing a CBDC,” the Congressman said.

A Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is the virtual representation of a fiat currency on a blockchain network. Similar to cryptocurrency in functionality, but controlled by central banks — CBDCs are capable of registering permanent records of transactions on the blockchain, while also reducing national dependency on cash notes.

Despite its advanced operability element, a group of US lawmakers have joined hands with Mooney on this proposal. A total of 14 House Republicans have chosen to co-sponsor this bill along with the Congressman. The proposal reportedly notes that its acceptance would “prevent the Federal Reserve from bypassing the will of Congress.”

Among other concerns, the co-sponsors of the bill have united over fears of the CBDC posing a threat to the financial privacy of the citizens while potentially opening the door to government surveillance.

“The Federal Reserve caught attention late last year for its CBDC pilot projects, even contracting with the private sector to build potential CBDCs for the United States which went beyond traditional research,” Mooney has added.

This is not the first time however, that policymakers in the US have spoken against introducing a digital dollar. Previously, US Senator Ted Cruz introduced the “No Digital Dollar Act” while Congressman Tom Emmer proposed the “CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act.”

Meanwhile, Hong Kong, China, India, and Australia are among many countries that are accelerating efforts around their CBDC initiatives.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency CBDC, Digital Dollar, US
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Tests New Macs With M2 Max and M2 Ultra Chips Ahead of WWDC 2023

Related Stories

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Prohibit Digital Dollar Testing Due to Threat to American Liberties
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
  2. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition India Launch Tipped: Details Here
  3. Vivo V29 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed on Company Website: All Details
  4. Redmi Note 12 5G Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 12,999
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Display Size, Design Features Revealed: Check Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Hands-On Video Tips Key Specifications: Watch Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Again Tipped to Come With This SoC
  8. Apple Reality Pro Surfaces in 3D Renders: Here's What it Might Look Like
  9. Realme 11 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Realme C53 Specifications Listed on Company Website Ahead of Debut: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation Plus June 2023 Free Games: NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Expected India Launch Date and Key Specifications Leaked: Details
  3. Samsung OLED TV Series With Pantone Certified Display, Dolby Atmos Launched in India: All Details
  4. US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Prohibit Digital Dollar Testing Due to Threat to American Liberties
  5. US FTC Says Amazon Ring Violated Customer Privacy, Announces $5.8-Million Settlement
  6. Apple Tests New Macs With M2 Max and M2 Ultra Chips Ahead of WWDC 2023
  7. MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Tipped to Launch Without Any 'Little' Cores: Details
  8. Moana Live-Action Remake Starring Dwayne Johnson to Be Directed By Thomas Kail
  9. ISMC $3-Billion India Semiconductor Plant Plans Stall as Intel Acquires Tech Partner Tower
  10. Motorola Razr 40 Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.