CoinDCX, Binance Start 2023 With Crypto Awareness Programme, Web3 Scholarship

With India and many other nations working to frame crypto laws, more people would be open to engaging with the investment and trading instruments.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2023 18:22 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergie Tokmakov

Crypto, NFTs, and the metaverse adoption expected to explode in adoption this year

  • Binance announced its scholarship programme this week
  • CoinDCX is focussing on educating potential crypto investors
  • Many foreign universities have joined Binance as educational partners

The crypto sector, that crossed the market cap of $1 trillion this week, is witnessing a bull sentiment with a bunch of new investors entering the digital assets sector. Indian exchange CoinDCX on Monday, January 23 launched a crypto awareness initiative for Indian industries and investors. The name of this initiative is ‘Namaste Web3'. On the other hand, international crypto exchange Binance has decided to step into 2023 with a Web3 scholarship programme that would onboard 30,000 people.

With India and many other nations, working to frame legislations around the crypto sector, more people would be open to engaging with the investment and trading instruments.

CoinDCX, with its awareness initiative, is looking to inform potential crypto investors about the risks and benefits of pouring money on digital assets.

Web3 technology has opened up a huge white space for innovators and builders. However, the mass adoption of this technology can only happen through continuous education. Through the Namaste Web3, we are providing the ecosystem a voice and visibility to drive public awareness about the use cases and the benefits of this technology,” Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of CoinDCX said in a statement.

Road shows around crypto awareness will be organised in various Indian cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Indore, and Kolkata.

Seminars on what to expect from Web3 and how to build decentalised apps (dAapps) using blockchain will also be part of Namaste Web3.

While this initiative goes live in India, Binance has decided to take crypto awareness to a global level with its Binance Charity Scholar Program (BCSP). Over 30,000 people would be eligible to get scholarships and blockchain trainings as part of this programme.

The BCSP will host trainings for developers on how to use Web3 for the creation of advanced, next-gen apps and platforms.

The University of Western Australia, the University of Nicosia in Cyprus, the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management in Germany, and the Utiva Technology Hub in Nigeria have agreed to participate as educational partners in BCSP's initiative.

The adoption of crypto, NFTs, and the metaverse are expected to explode this year, as more brands and companies will try to outshine each other for visibility among the Web3 native audience.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CoinDCX, Binance
Apple Secures Patent for Crack-Resistant Foldable Display Technology: Report
