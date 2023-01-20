Technology News

Crypto Second Most-Widely Possessed Financial Asset for Women After Cash: Report

Despite cryptocurrencies not having remained in the best of their health in recent months, the sector did welcome a significant number of entrants.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2023 17:27 IST
Crypto Second Most-Widely Possessed Financial Asset for Women After Cash: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

Indian women crypto holders accounted for eight percent of CoinSwitch’s transactions

Highlights
  • Crypto has surpassed stocks in terms of garnering interest from women
  • eToro surveyed over 10,000 people to see women favouring crypto
  • Retain investors also hopping onboard crypto wagon

Cryptocurrency has emerged as a sector that has begun attracting investments from a large group of women from around the world. In a new report, eToro has said that cryptocurrency is the second most-widely possessed financial asset for women, right behind cash. In the last two quarters of the year 2022 — between July and December — women's possession of crypto holdings spiked from 29 percent to 34 percent. In the same time frame, the investments in crypto from males rose by just one percent.

The Israeli online brokering platform onboarded 10,000 participants from a total of thirteen nations as part of its Retail Investor Beat survey.

Crypto is succeeding where traditional financial markets have sometimes failed,” CoinTelegraph said, citing eToro's report.

The risen involvement of women in the crypto sector, was recently highlighted and acknowledged by Indian exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX as well.

As per CoinSwitch, women users from India accounted for eight percent of the total transactions it recorded last year.

WazirX, in its findings, claimed that Indian women have been choosing ‘blue chip tokens' that are perceived to reach higher values in the long run with better liquidity values.

Despite cryptocurrencies not having remained in the best of their health in recent months, the sector did welcome a significant number of entrants.

Last year, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, overall crypto holdings grew from 36 percent to 39 percent despite the industry having undergone major turbulence.

Along with women investors, retail investors are also hopping onboard the crypto wagon. Crypto holdings by retail investors aged between 35 and 54 also grew by ten percent last year.

As for eToro, in August it acquired options trading platform Gatsby in a bid to expand its presence and crypto services in the US. The deal was finalised for $50 million (roughly Rs. 400 crore) in cash and common stock.

Headquartered in Israel's Tel Aviv, eToro started in 2007 as a fintech firm that shifted focus towards the crypto sphere as its business evolved.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, eToro, Crypto Adoption
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Swiggy Lays Off 380 Employees, CEO Calls Overhiring Case of 'Poor Judgement'
Government Mandates Social Media Influencers to Disclose Material Interest for Endorsements
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

Related Stories

Crypto Second Most-Widely Possessed Financial Asset for Women After Cash: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharOS Mobile Operating System With No Default Apps Announced
  2. Mission Majnu Review
  3. Samsung Wallet Rolling Out in These Eight Countries
  4. Apple HomePod mini, iMac Prices Hiked in India: All Details
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  8. Mission Majnu, Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Drops on Netflix Today
  9. All You Need to Know About Sidharth Malhotra-led Mission Majnu
  10. Google Parent Alphabet Says It Will Cut 12,000 Jobs in Memo
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Music Invites Entries for Its Early Access Listening Room Program to Test New Features
  2. Government Mandates Social Media Influencers to Disclose Material Interest for Endorsements
  3. Crypto Second Most-Widely Possessed Financial Asset for Women After Cash: Report
  4. Swiggy Lays Off 380 Employees, CEO Calls Overhiring Case of 'Poor Judgement'
  5. Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 349 and Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 2.5GB Daily Data: All Details
  6. Google Parent Alphabet Said to Cut 12,000 Jobs in Latest Jolt to Technology Sector
  7. Oppo's New ODialer App Allows Stealth Call Recording on OnePlus, Realme, Oppo Smartphones
  8. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  9. New FTX CEO Says Bankrupt Crypto Exchange Could Restart Business: Report
  10. Honor Magic 5 Leaked Launch Teaser Takes a Dig at Samsung Galaxy Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.