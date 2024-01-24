Technology News

DePins: Where Blockchain Meets AI

DePins are protocols based on blockchains which, in an open or decentralised manner – construct, operate, and maintain digital infrastructures in the real world.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2024 16:15 IST
DePins: Where Blockchain Meets AI

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Render, Theta Network, Ator Protocol are some of the top DePin projects

Highlights
  • DePins construct, operate, and maintain digital infrastructures in the re
  • These infrastructure could range from WiFi hotspots to energy networks
  • Concepts like DePins could connect AI with Blockchain more strongly
Advertisement

Earlier this month, leaders from the international financial sector gathered under one roof to attend the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland. The topics of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and Artificial Intelligence were most discussed during this event. Several financial experts claimed that the integration of AI with blockchain elements could be a game changer for the efficiency, transparency, and security of the existing global financial industry. Members of the tech community have already been experimenting with the integration of blockchain and Web3 with concepts like Decentralised Physical Infrastructure Networks or DePINs.

DePins are protocols based on blockchains which, in an open or decentralised manner – construct, operate, and maintain digital infrastructures in the real world. This ‘infrastructure' could range from WiFi hotspots in wireless networks to solar-powered home batteries in energy networks.

The individuals and companies that contribute to DePins protocols, in return, receive crypto-based compensations and an ownership stake in the network and service they're contributing to.

Citing an example of a DePin, a report by Techopedia said Helium, which is a decentralised open wireless network, allows anyone to earn crypto tokens for providing wireless connectivity.

DePins are increasingly being developed for the AI industry to efficiently cater to the industry needs like secure data storage, cloud storage, and GPU computing data among others, the report said. The blockchain element in DePins add characters like shared control, transparency, and durability to AI infrastructures that DePins are deployed to.

In terms of cloud computing, that require permission-based access to GPU power and other high-performance compute resources – DePins provide permissionless access that adds more layers of details to the outputs that AI delivers. The more the developers experiment with concepts like DePins – the more AI and blockchain technology will intertwine with each other.

“AI technology in a decentralised and open-source manner. Calls for the democratization of AI are increasing by the day. DePINs will reduce entry barriers, allow unrestricted access, and make AI solutions more affordable for everyone,” the report by Techopedia noted.

A Little More About DePins

It was in November 2021, when the concept of DePins, got its first tentative name from an open-source platform called IoTex. At the time, DePins were termed as MachineFi – to show that the concept will combine machines with DeFi leading to the ‘financialisation of machines'.

After jumping through other temporary names like EdgeFi, Token Incentivised Physical Networks (TIPIN), and Proof of Physical Work (PoPW) -- Messari finalised the name for this sector as DePin. The provider of crypto market intelligence products had posted a public poll in November 2022 asking people to choose their favoured name for this concept.

As per a report by CryptoPragmatist, some of the top DePin projects are – Render, which is a decentralised GPU rendering platform, Theta Network – that provides a blockchain infrastructure for the media industry, and the Ator Protocol – that is working to construct an international privacy routing system.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, DePin, Decentralised Physical Infrastructure Networks, Web3, Blockchain, AI
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Asus Zenfone 11 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console; May Get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

Related Stories

DePins: Where Blockchain Meets AI
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Bets Big on AI With Galaxy S24 Series
  2. Samsung Galaxy Ring to Launch Later This Year, Could Come in 3 Finishes
  3. Samsung to Make Galaxy S24 Series in India for Local, Global Markets
  4. Google Pixel 9 Pro Breaks Cover via Leaked Renders; See Design
  5. Realme Note 50 Launched as Brand's First-Ever Note-Branded Smartphone
  6. OnePlus 12R First Impressions: Almost Flagship
  7. Samsung Introduces a New 20,000mAh, 45W Power Bank: Check Price
  8. OnePlus Buds 3 With Dual Dynamic Drivers Launched in India at This Price
  9. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Debuts in India
  10. OnePlus 12 Price in India Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. DePins: Where Blockchain Meets AI
  2. Asus Zenfone 11 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console; May Get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  3. Oscars 2024 Full List of Nominations: Oppenheimer Leads with 13 Nods
  4. Samsung Developing Non-Invasive Blood Sugar Monitor for Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring to Compete With Apple Watch
  5. Realme Note 50 With Unisoc T612 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. WWE 2K24 Release Date Set for March 8, Cody Rhoades Revealed as Cover Star
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, ETH Remain Under Loss-Spell, Most Altcoins Register Dips
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Could Get a Cheaper Variant Alongside Standard Model: Report
  9. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Gets Updated With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 3K Touchscreen Display in India
  10. Realme 12 Pro+ Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch; To Get a 64-Megapixel Periscope Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »