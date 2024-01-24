Technology News
Asus Zenfone 11 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console; May Get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

Asus Zenfone 11 listing reportedly shows the handset with Android 14.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2024 15:39 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenfone 11 is reportedly listed with an Adreno 830 GPU

Highlights
  • Asus Zenfone 11 could skip the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
  • It is rumoured to launch in the second half of 2024
  • The Asus Zenfone 11 listing suggests it will feature 16GB RAM
Asus Zenfone 10, launched in June 2023, was earlier rumoured to be the last smartphone of the series. However, the company soon refuted those claims and confirmed that its successor would be launched in 2024. Now, reportedly, a listing for the Asus Zenfone 11 has been spotted on the Google Play Console. It is believed that the smartphone might be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Google Play Console listing highlights some of the hardware specifications of the Asus Zenfone 11. While it does not mention the name of the chipset, it highlights an octa-core Qualcomm chipset paired with the Adreno 830 GPU, which is believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Considering the Zenfone 10 was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, it was expected that its successor would be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, however, it is possible that the company may have decided to skip over the current flagship chipset by Qualcomm.

Asus Zenfone 11 specifications (leaked)

As per a screenshot shared by the website, the listing mentions the upcoming phone with the Asus Zenfone 11 moniker. This suggests that the Zenfone series is likely to continue. Apart from this, it could also get 16GB RAM, and run on Android 14, as per the report. A front-facing image of the handset was also seen in the listing, and it appears to show a display with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera placed centrally at the top. The power button and the volume keys are seen on the right side of the phone.

The launch timeline for the Asus Zenfone 11 is not known at the moment. Its predecessor was launched in June last year, however, given that Qualcomm has not yet launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, the smartphone's launch might be delayed to the end of 2024.

Last year's Asus Zenfone 10 featured a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate (only for supported games) and 1100 of peak brightness. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The handset is backed by 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse charging.

 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Further reading: Asus, Asus Zenfone, Asus Zenfone 10
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
