Apple Expands App Store Age Rating System With More Granular Categories

Apple's App Store age rating system is getting an overhaul, the company announced on Thursday. Users will soon see more granular age ratings for apps and games on the App Store, once developers adopt the new ratings. The changes were unveiled on the same day that the iPhone maker released public beta versions of its upcoming operating system updates including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS. Apple says developers must adopt the ratings for their apps by the end of January 2026.

Apple Says it Will Use Region-Specific Age Ratings

According to an update posted on the Apple Developer blog, the company has added 13+, 16+, and 18+ ratings for apps on the App Store, which have joined the existing 4+ and 9+ age ratings. These additional categories will allow developers to show users (including parents) a better idea about apps they are downloading on their devices.

While Apple's site lists the five age ratings listed above, the company says that it will assign ratings based on different countries and regions, depending on varying "suitability standards" around the world, and details are available on the company's developer support website. Developers must answer a set of questions for each app that is available on the App Store, and the ratings for their apps will be assigned based on their responses.

These questions are related to an app's in-app controls, app features, content that includes violent themes, and whether it covers medical or wellness topics. However, developers can also set a higher age rating manually, if the company assigns a lower rating.

Apple says that developers must also answer the questionnaire based on how various features built into their app function, including ones that offer AI features. The company also says apps must comply with regulations from various regions, such as the US and the EU.

The new ratings will be displayed iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and watchOS 26. In order to give developers time to complete the questionnaire for each app, Apple has set a deadline of January 31, 2026, after which they won't be able to submit app updates for their apps.

