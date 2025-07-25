Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Expands App Store Age Rating System With More Granular Categories

Apple Expands App Store Age Rating System With More Granular Categories

Apple says developers must adopt the ratings for their apps by the end of January 2026, to continue submitting updates via App Store Connect.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 July 2025 20:29 IST
Apple Expands App Store Age Rating System With More Granular Categories

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ James Yarema

Aple has set a deadline for completing its questionnaire via App Store Connect

Highlights
  • Apple has introduced three new age ratings on App Store Connect
  • The company says developers must answer a questionnaire for each app
  • Developers can revise ratings if Apple's rating isn't high enough
Advertisement

Apple's App Store age rating system is getting an overhaul, the company announced on Thursday. Users will soon see more granular age ratings for apps and games on the App Store, once developers adopt the new ratings. The changes were unveiled on the same day that the iPhone maker released public beta versions of its upcoming operating system updates including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS. Apple says developers must adopt the ratings for their apps by the end of January 2026.

Apple Says it Will Use Region-Specific Age Ratings 

According to an update posted on the Apple Developer blog, the company has added 13+, 16+, and 18+ ratings for apps on the App Store, which have joined the existing 4+ and 9+ age ratings. These additional categories will allow developers to show users (including parents) a better idea about apps they are downloading on their devices.

While Apple's site lists the five age ratings listed above, the company says that it will assign ratings based on different countries and regions, depending on varying "suitability standards" around the world, and details are available on the company's developer support website. Developers must answer a set of questions for each app that is available on the App Store, and the ratings for their apps will be assigned based on their responses.

These questions are related to an app's in-app controls, app features, content that includes violent themes, and whether it covers medical or wellness topics. However, developers can also set a higher age rating manually, if the company assigns a lower rating.

Apple says that developers must also answer the questionnaire based on how various features built into their app function, including ones that offer AI features. The company also says apps must comply with regulations from various regions, such as the US and the EU.

The new ratings will be displayed iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and watchOS 26. In order to give developers time to complete the questionnaire for each app, Apple has set a deadline of January 31, 2026, after which they won't be able to submit app updates for their apps.



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: App Store, Parental Controls, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids With 7-Inch Display and a Kid-Friendly Cover Launched

Related Stories

Apple Expands App Store Age Rating System With More Granular Categories
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Mandala Murders, Ronth, Rangeen, and More
  2. Huawei Band 10 Review
  3. Honor Pad X7 With 8.7-Inch Display and Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Leak Suggests Memory Configurations, Colours
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Officially Confirmed to Run on This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Expands App Store Age Rating System With More Granular Categories
  2. Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids With 7-Inch Display and a Kid-Friendly Cover Launched
  3. Dying Light: The Beast Delayed to September for 'Extra Polishing Work'
  4. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 Date Revealed; Plus, VIP Members To Get Early Access
  5. Huawei Mate XT 2 Colour Options Leaked; Could Be World’s Second Mass-Produced Tri-Fold Phone
  6. Blender Is Working on a Standalone App for iPad Pro With Apple Pencil Support
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Launch Teased; Chipset and Battery Capacity Confirmed
  8. Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoC Listed on Geekbench; Could Power the Galaxy S26 Series
  9. Video-Sharing App Vine Is Returning 'In AI Form', Says Elon Musk
  10. Apple Rolls Out Additional iOS 26 Beta 4 Build Alongside First Public Beta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »