iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Launch Teased; Chipset and Battery Capacity Confirmed

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ is said to support 90W fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2025 17:59 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro was launched in April

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 Turbo+ is rumoured to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display
  • The Z10 Turbo features a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC
  • It had appeared on Geekbench under the model number Vivo V2507A
iQOO Z10 Turbo+ is confirmed to launch soon. The company teased the arrival of the new Turbo series device in China on Friday. The Vivo sub-brand has also revealed the chipset and battery capacity of the model. The upcoming iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will join the existing Z10 Turbo series, which currently features the iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro models. The former runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, while the Pro variant is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Launch Confirmed 

iQOO confirmed via Weibo that the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ is set to launch soon. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chipset and pack an 8,000mAh battery.

While the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ doesn't have an official launch date, it recently appeared on Geekbench under the model number Vivo V2507A. It was listed with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip, 16GB of RAM and Android 15. It scored 2,196 in single-core and 8,907 in multi-core tests.

As per past leaks, the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will support 90W fast charging. It is rumoured to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone could feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It is likely to carry a 16-megapixel front camera.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ is expected to join the Z10 Turbo series lineup, alongside the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro and Z10 Turbo, which were launched in China in April. While the standard Z10 Turbo features a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, the Pro variant is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. Both models include a dedicated Q1 gaming chip and offer IP65-rated protection against dust and splashes.

