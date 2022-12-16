Technology News
Donald Trump Makes a Splash in NFT Arena, Releases 45,000 Fantasy NFTs

The NFTs are based on the Polygon blockchain and are priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 16 December 2022 17:59 IST
Donald Trump Makes a Splash in NFT Arena, Releases 45,000 Fantasy NFTs

Photo Credit: Trump Digital Trading Cards

Any buyer who purchases 45 Trump NFTs at once wins a ticket to gala dinner with Trump

  • This is Donald Trump’s first NFT collection
  • Donald Trump made his NFT announcement on Truth Social
  • Trump’s NFT collection has met with doubts on social media

Donald Trump is the latest public figure to have forayed into the NFT sector despite the sales of digital collectibles having been down for most part of this year. The former President of the US has released a collection of 45,000 fantasy cards called the ‘Trump Digital Trading Cards'. The NFTs are based on the Polygon blockchain and are priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200). Buyers will also be able to make the purchases in Ether (ETH) tokens and fiat currencies.

These digital cards display dramatic avatars of Trump, showing him as a super-human, astronaut, golf-player, and a boxer, among others.

If a user checks out with 45 NFTs at once, the buyer will be presented with a ticket to a gala dinner with Trump.

A commercial curated by Trump advertising these NFTs has also emerged on social media.

“Each Trump Digital Trading Card has a unique identifier that cannot be copied, is recorded on a blockchain, and can be used to certify authenticity as well as ownership. As a bonus for purchasers of Trump Digital Trading Cards, each NFT includes one entry into a sweepstakes to win one of thousands of amazing prizes,” reads the official website for Trump's NFTs.

Previously, Trump has been vocal about how he is ‘not a fan' of the digital assets sector.

Following Trump's announcement on Truth Social, the social media website he founded in 2021, some users on Twitter expressed doubt on if this collection was even legit.

The 76-year-old business tycoon recently announced that he'd be running for the US Presidency again. Therefore, releasing NFTs could be part of his presidential campaign aimed at roping-in and connecting with the younger, tech savvy voters.

Meanwhile, the year of 2022 has not particularly been profitable for the NFT sector.

In a report last week, Bloomberg said the sales of NFTs recorded a 16-month low following the downfall of the FTX crypto exchange citing DappRadar.

The NFT trading volumes have reportedly slid by 97 percent since January.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFTs, Donald Trump
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
