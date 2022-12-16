Donald Trump Makes a Splash in NFT Arena, Releases 45,000 Fantasy NFTs

Donald Trump is the latest public figure to have forayed into the NFT sector despite the sales of digital collectibles having been down for most part of this year. The former President of the US has released a collection of 45,000 fantasy cards called the ‘Trump Digital Trading Cards'. The NFTs are based on the Polygon blockchain and are priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200). Buyers will also be able to make the purchases in Ether (ETH) tokens and fiat currencies.

These digital cards display dramatic avatars of Trump, showing him as a super-human, astronaut, golf-player, and a boxer, among others.

If a user checks out with 45 NFTs at once, the buyer will be presented with a ticket to a gala dinner with Trump.

A commercial curated by Trump advertising these NFTs has also emerged on social media.

Donald Trump announced his new NFT collection with a commercial.



Here it is: pic.twitter.com/yBLpn1Zb0f — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 15, 2022

“Each Trump Digital Trading Card has a unique identifier that cannot be copied, is recorded on a blockchain, and can be used to certify authenticity as well as ownership. As a bonus for purchasers of Trump Digital Trading Cards, each NFT includes one entry into a sweepstakes to win one of thousands of amazing prizes,” reads the official website for Trump's NFTs.

Previously, Trump has been vocal about how he is ‘not a fan' of the digital assets sector.

Following Trump's announcement on Truth Social, the social media website he founded in 2021, some users on Twitter expressed doubt on if this collection was even legit.

Donald Trump releasing his own collection of NFTs? Don't tell me it's true. This whole video is a masquerade it's not possible...#nft #DonaldTrump @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/j1Zj918KeZ — Julien ROMAN (@JulienROMAN13) December 16, 2022

The 76-year-old business tycoon recently announced that he'd be running for the US Presidency again. Therefore, releasing NFTs could be part of his presidential campaign aimed at roping-in and connecting with the younger, tech savvy voters.

Meanwhile, the year of 2022 has not particularly been profitable for the NFT sector.

In a report last week, Bloomberg said the sales of NFTs recorded a 16-month low following the downfall of the FTX crypto exchange citing DappRadar.

The NFT trading volumes have reportedly slid by 97 percent since January.

