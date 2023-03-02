Technology News

Dubai Officiates Rulebooks for Crypto Firms as it Prepares to Become Web3 Hotspot

These rules aim to slash the after-effects of any crypto slumps.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 March 2023 20:26 IST
Dubai Officiates Rulebooks for Crypto Firms as it Prepares to Become Web3 Hotspot

Photo Credit: Reuters

The UAE has been taking several pro-crypto measures in recent months

Highlights
  • The UAE is ready to tighten noose around new crypto firms
  • The aim is to safeguard its crypto community against market slumps
  • Dubai has an authority body called VARA to oversee the crypto industry

Dubai has been taking several pro-crypto steps to establish itself as a crypto hub. The city has now released a set of new regulations that would be mandated to be adhered to by crypto firms looking to operate from Dubai. Four rulebooks have been prepared for crypto service providers, detailing the regulations. In addition, several other rulebooks have been compiled outlining the laws around activity-based services around the crypto sector. These rules aim to slash the after-effects of any crypto slumps.

Dubai has now imposed an application charge of $27,000 (roughly Rs. 22 lakh) for crypto firms seeking operational permissions, CoinDesk said in its report.

The Emirate has also decided to levy an annual supervision fee of around $55,000 (roughly Rs. 45 lakh) that crypto firms will have to cover if they wish to bag a licence in Dubai.

In case the approval-seeking crypto firm intends to bring services like custody, lending or payments around crypto, they will be required to apply for additional documentation.

By choosing to expand their array of services, crypto firms could avail a 50 percent discount on the application fees.

Binance and Hex Trust, an institutional crypto custody provider, have bagged operational approvals in Dubai.

Last year, Dubai created a special regulatory unit called the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to oversee crypto-related businesses there.

While regions of the UAE, like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, are working on attracting crypto firms to set offices there, the nation overall is accelerating its efforts to bring out its CBDC.

As part of its Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme (FIT), the financial authorities of the UAE have begun working on developing the required technical and cyber security support for its blockchain-based e-currency.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Dubai, CBDC
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A-Series Earbuds Tipped to Get New Sky Blue Colour Option Soon
Apple Supplier Foxconn to Invest in Telangana for Electronics Manufacturing Facility
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Hands-On With The Xiaomi 13 Lite

Related Stories

Dubai Officiates Rulebooks for Crypto Firms as it Prepares to Become Web3 Hotspot
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone Battery Replacement Will Now Cost You More on These Models
  2. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  3. Realme C55 to Launch on March 7 With Mini Capsule Feature: See Here
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Could Launch in India Soon: All Details
  5. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
  6. Moto G73 5G to Officially Launch in India on This Date: Details
  7. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Launched in India at This Price: Details
  8. iPhone 16 Series May Arrive With Embedded Face ID Feature: Details
  9. New Motorola Razr Model to Launch in 2023: Details
  10. Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 Goes Official in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance, Its US Partner Being Questioned for Regulatory Compliance and Finances
  2. Apple Blocks Update to Email App With ChatGPT Tech Fearing Inappropriate Content: Report
  3. Reliance Jio Expects to Become Largest Player in 5G Sector in 2023, Says Company's President
  4. Microsoft's Licensing Offer Said to Likely Satisfy EU on Activision Deal
  5. The Wolf Among Us 2 Delayed Out of 2023 to Avoid Crunch and Burnout, Telltale Confirms
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Invest in Telangana for Electronics Manufacturing Facility
  7. Dubai Officiates Rulebooks for Crypto Firms as it Prepares to Become Web3 Hotspot
  8. Xiaomi's Upcoming Smartwatch Could Run on Google Wear OS 3: Report
  9. Google Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A-Series Earbuds Tipped to Get New Sky Blue Colour Option Soon
  10. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Director Wants to Make Cal Kestis’ Story a Trilogy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.