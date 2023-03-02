Technology News
  Google Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A Series Earbuds Tipped to Get New Sky Blue Colour Option Soon

Google Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A-Series Earbuds Tipped to Get New Sky Blue Colour Option Soon

The new leaked colourway is said to match the rumoured upcoming “Arctic Blue” Pixel 7a.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 March 2023 20:13 IST
Google Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A-Series Earbuds Tipped to Get New Sky Blue Colour Option Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/Za_Raczke

Google Pixel A-series buds seen in the new sky blue colour

  • Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds launched in May 2022
  • The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds launched in June 2021
  • The new variants could be released at the Google I/O event

Google, aside from its popular Pixel lineup of smartphones, offers a range of products in the laptop, smart home devices, and smartwatch categories. The tech giant also has its own lineup of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds to rival the likes of Apple's AirPods lineup and Samsung's Galaxy Buds. Its earbuds offerings include the Google Pixel Buds Pro and the Pixel Buds A-Series, launched in May 2022 and June 2021, respectively. While the Pixel Buds Pro are available in Coral, Fog, Charcoal, and Lemongrass colourways, the Pixel Buds A-Series comes in three colour options — Dark Olive, Clearly White, and Charcoal. A new leak suggests that Google is bringing a new colour variant for both models.

Tipster Kuba Wojciechowski tweeted leaked images of the rumoured upcoming colour variant of the Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds. He added that the new "sky" or "arctic” blue colour will show up in both the budget Pixel Buds A-Series and the higher-end Pixel Buds Pro.

The leaked colourway matches an upcoming colourway of the Google Pixel 7a, which may soon launch in an "arctic blue" colour option, the tipster added. The new variants will most likely be released alongside the new Pixel smartphones at the Google I/O event later this year.

The leaked renders show the upcoming A-Series earbuds variant with white colour finish on the outside of the case. The baby blue colour, on the other hand, is seen on the inside of the battery case lid as well as on the earbuds themselves.

The Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earbuds come with custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers that provide full, clear, and natural sound, as well as a Bass Boost. The earbuds are sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating. They also include passive noise reduction. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds use beamforming microphones, which allow users to concentrate on their calls while drowning out background noise. By using the "Hey Google!" voice command, the microphones can also be used to call upon Google Assistant.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro feature active noise cancellation (ANC), which is built on a personalised six-core audio chip that runs algorithms created by Google. There is also a transparency mode that enables users to hear ambient sound. They provide a hands-free Google Assistant experience. They also have capacitive touch sensors that support tap and swipe gestures. The Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are splash-resistant with an IPX4 rating, and the case is splash-resistant with an IPX2 rating.

Google Pixel Buds Pro are available for $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,500), while the Pixel Buds A-Series comes in at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,150) on Google's US storefront.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Google Pixel Buds Pro, Google Pixel Buds A-series, Google Pixel, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
MWC 2023: Hands-on With the Motorola Rizr Rollable Concept Phone

Google Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A-Series Earbuds Tipped to Get New Sky Blue Colour Option Soon
