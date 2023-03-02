Google, aside from its popular Pixel lineup of smartphones, offers a range of products in the laptop, smart home devices, and smartwatch categories. The tech giant also has its own lineup of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds to rival the likes of Apple's AirPods lineup and Samsung's Galaxy Buds. Its earbuds offerings include the Google Pixel Buds Pro and the Pixel Buds A-Series, launched in May 2022 and June 2021, respectively. While the Pixel Buds Pro are available in Coral, Fog, Charcoal, and Lemongrass colourways, the Pixel Buds A-Series comes in three colour options — Dark Olive, Clearly White, and Charcoal. A new leak suggests that Google is bringing a new colour variant for both models.

Tipster Kuba Wojciechowski tweeted leaked images of the rumoured upcoming colour variant of the Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds. He added that the new "sky" or "arctic” blue colour will show up in both the budget Pixel Buds A-Series and the higher-end Pixel Buds Pro.

The leaked colourway matches an upcoming colourway of the Google Pixel 7a, which may soon launch in an "arctic blue" colour option, the tipster added. The new variants will most likely be released alongside the new Pixel smartphones at the Google I/O event later this year.

The leaked renders show the upcoming A-Series earbuds variant with white colour finish on the outside of the case. The baby blue colour, on the other hand, is seen on the inside of the battery case lid as well as on the earbuds themselves.

The Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earbuds come with custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers that provide full, clear, and natural sound, as well as a Bass Boost. The earbuds are sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating. They also include passive noise reduction. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds use beamforming microphones, which allow users to concentrate on their calls while drowning out background noise. By using the "Hey Google!" voice command, the microphones can also be used to call upon Google Assistant.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro feature active noise cancellation (ANC), which is built on a personalised six-core audio chip that runs algorithms created by Google. There is also a transparency mode that enables users to hear ambient sound. They provide a hands-free Google Assistant experience. They also have capacitive touch sensors that support tap and swipe gestures. The Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are splash-resistant with an IPX4 rating, and the case is splash-resistant with an IPX2 rating.

Google Pixel Buds Pro are available for $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,500), while the Pixel Buds A-Series comes in at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,150) on Google's US storefront.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.