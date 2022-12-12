Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Slashes Crypto Bot Activities with One Tweet, DOGE Co-Founder Verifies

Elon Musk has claimed that a bunch of people are running bots and troll accounts on Twitter and their identified IP address will soon be tackled by the Twitter team.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 12 December 2022 16:01 IST
Elon Musk Slashes Crypto Bot Activities with One Tweet, DOGE Co-Founder Verifies

Photo Credit: Reuters

Crypto spam volume on Twitter has risen by 1,374 percent in the last three years

Highlights
  • Twitter was purchased by Elon Musk earlier this year
  • Elon Musk aims to free Twitter from financial risks propagated by bots
  • Several members of the crypto community are being scammed on Twitter

Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter earlier this year, has been very vocal about his aim to get rid of crypto bods from the micro-blogging platform. Musk, over the weekend, tweeted a warning targeted at the bots swarming around on the social networking app. Soon after, industry members including Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus confirmed that bot activities did dip down on Twitter following Musk's alert. Musk wishes to take bots off Twitter, where a bunch of suspicious and potentially dangerous scam threats are exposing millions of people to financial risks.

Musk has claimed that a bunch of people are running bots and troll accounts on Twitter and their identified IP address will soon be tackled by the Twitter team.

Dogecoin's Markus, along with Bitcoin analyst who goes by the name of PlanB on Twitter, ran tests to check if the bot army subside its activities post Musk's warning.

They also congratulated the Tesla and SpaceX CEO on making progress with his anti-bot plans.

In May, crypto intelligence firm LunarCrush claimed that the spam volume on Twitter has risen by 1,374 percent in the last three years.

Back in August, a cyber security analyst who goes by the name of ‘Serpent' tweeted to his followers that the crypto community is very unsafe on Twitter.

As per Serpent, bad actors have been pretending to be helping victims of phishing scams and later using the ‘crypto recovery scam' technique to further dupe them. The scammers claim to be blockchain developers and ask for a fee to deploy a smart contract to recover stolen funds before they charge a fee and flee.

Under the circumstances, Musk has vouched to take down bot accounts as soon as they are identified.

“Twitter will also be moving to prosecute scammers anywhere on Earth,” the multi-billionaire noted.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Elon Musk, Twitter, Bots
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Governments, Internet Forums Lagging Behind in Regulating Big Tech Firms, MoS IT Says
Featured video of the day
Beginners' Guide to Gaming Kits

Related Stories

Elon Musk Slashes Crypto Bot Activities with One Tweet, DOGE Co-Founder Verifies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Tata Reportedly Plans to Open 100 Exclusive Apple Stores in India
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Will Launch in India on January 5
  4. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  5. MIUI 14 With Photon Engine Coming to Xiaomi Phones in January
  6. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  7. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  8. Moto X40 Confirmed to Launch on December 15
  9. Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica Cameras
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series To Offer 8K Video Recording At 30 fps, Sensor-Shift OIS: Report
  2. Jio Phone 5G Spotted in BIS Listing, Hints at Upcoming Launch in India
  3. Elon Musk Slashes Crypto Bot Activities with One Tweet, DOGE Co-Founder Verifies
  4. Governments, Internet Forums Lagging Behind in Regulating Big Tech Firms, MoS IT Says
  5. MIUI 14 With Photon Engine, Core System Improvements Announced; Coming to Xiaomi, Redmi Phones in January
  6. Dutch Greenhouse Growing Tulips Using Solar Powered Bitcoin Mining to Cut Down on Gas Prices
  7. Bank of England Seeks Proof-of-Work Wallet Designs to Hold CBDC, Guidelines Listed
  8. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Surfaces on Geekbench With Next-Generation Exynos Chipset: Report
  9. Xiaomi Watch S2 With Over 100 Sports Modes, AMOLED Display, Up to 12 Days of Battery Life Launched
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5: Expected Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.