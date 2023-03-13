Technology News

DeFi Protocol Euler Finance Loses Over $177 Million in Hack, Marks 2023’s Biggest Cyber Ploy: Report

The hackers have stolen millions in the form of ETH, DAI, USDC, wBTC, and sETH tokens.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2023 19:20 IST
DeFi Protocol Euler Finance Loses Over $177 Million in Hack, Marks 2023’s Biggest Cyber Ploy: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Sora Shimazaki

The hacker(s) behind the incident have remained anonymous

Highlights
  • Euler Finance has acknowledged the hack
  • Euler Finance said it is handling the situation
  • Elaborate details on how the hack was implemented remain unclear

Euler Finance, a decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol that provides crypto lending services, was hacked on Monday, March 13. This hack attack is estimated to have drained at least $177.6 million (roughly Rs. 1,455 crore) from Euler Finance, as estimated by smart contract auditor BlockSec. Other blockchain research firms like Peckshield and Meta Seluth, on the other hand, estimate that the amount of the stolen funds could be as high as $195 million (roughly Rs. 1,603 crore). This incident marks the biggest crypto hack of 2023 so far.

The hacker(s), who remain unidentified, could presently have the stolen funds in ETH 96,833 making for $153 million (roughly Rs. 1,258 crore) in possession. The remaining amount is divided among Dai (DAI), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Staked Ether (sETH), and USD Coin (USDC) cryptocurrencies, BlockSEC said.

Founded in London, UK, the protocol allows its users to deposit their crypto holdings with it and earn interests. It was launched in 2020 by fintech entrepreneurs Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior.

Soon after BlockSec security firms sounded an alert regarding this hack attack, Euler Finance posted an update on the situation.

For now, elaborate details on this attack are awaited.

Meta Seluth, the crypto analytic firm tracking the hack has claimed that the attacker may have exploited a multichain bridge to transfer the funds from the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) to Ethereum in the attack that was launched and executed on Monday.

Euler Finance, as of now, has not officially revealed how the hack may have taken place.

DeFi protocols, that offer anonymity and autonomy to user to control their funds, are built on blockchain networks and are not controlled by any bank, broker, or intermediary.

Hackers who target DeFi protocols often identify vulnerabilities in the open-source nature of the platform's code to gain unauthorised access and process their criminal objectives. 2022 witnessed a plethora of hack attacks on DeFi protocols.

Hackers managed to steal as much as $3.8 billion (nearly Rs. 31,100 crore) from the crypto-dominated DeFi sector last year, a recent report by Chainalysis had said.

This year, meanwhile, had so far been relatively quieter in terms of recording massive crypto hacks.

In January this year, a total of 24 crypto exploits were recorded by Peckshield. These exploits amounted to $8.8 million (roughly Rs. 72 crore), which is significantly lesser than $120 million (roughly Rs. 980 crore) worth of crypto being reported lost in January 2022.

Losses incurred dur to crypto exploits dropped by 93 percent in January 2023, as compared to the same month last year, PeckShield had said in its February report which, however, changed today.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, DeFi, Hack, Euler Finance
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Working on Hearing Health Monitoring Features for AirPods, May Be Ready in Two Years: Mark Gurman
Featured video of the day
Philips TAH8506BK Headphones

Related Stories

DeFi Protocol Euler Finance Loses Over $177 Million in Hack, Marks 2023’s Biggest Cyber Ploy: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced, India Price Leaked
  2. iQoo Z7i With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Goes Official: All Details
  3. Nokia C12 Debuts in India as New Affordable Smartphone: See Price, Offers
  4. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  5. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023: Here Are Some of the Best Offers
  6. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  7. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Live Photos Suggest a Familiar Design: Report
  8. Motorola Razr 2023 Live Image Leaked, May Arrive in These Colours
  9. 2023’s Biggest Crypto Hack Costs Euler Finance Over $177 Million: Details
  10. AI Can Contribute $15.7 Trillion to Global Economy, Says CAG Murmu
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update in India: How to Download
  2. DeFi Protocol Euler Finance Loses Over $177 Million in Hack, Marks 2023’s Biggest Cyber Ploy: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Feature Same Main Rear Camera as Galaxy Z Fold 4
  4. Apple Working on Hearing Health Monitoring Features for AirPods, May Be Ready in Two Years: Mark Gurman
  5. Qualcomm Looks to Europe Court to Overturn Over $250 Million Fine in EU Antitrust Case
  6. Takeshi’s Castle Reboot Cast Lineup Revealed, Releasing Late April on Amazon Prime Video
  7. AI Can Add $15.7 Trillion to Global Economy, but Raises Privacy, Fairness Concerns: CAG Murmu
  8. Nokia C99 Specifications and Price Surface Online, Tipped to Debut in Q3 2023
  9. Bharat Web3 Association Names Ex-FICCI Secretary-General Dilip Chenoy as Chairman
  10. Nokia C12 With Unisoc SoC, 6.3-Inch Display, 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.