Technology News

Crypto Ecosystem Saw Most Heists in 2022 Worth $3.8 Billion: Chainalysis

The cryptocurrency market floundered in 2022, as risk appetite diminished and various crypto firms collapsed.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 February 2023 20:13 IST
Crypto Ecosystem Saw Most Heists in 2022 Worth $3.8 Billion: Chainalysis

October was the biggest single month ever for cryptocurrency hacking, with $775.7 million stolen

Highlights
  • Investors were left with large losses in 2022
  • North Korea-linked hackers have been most prolific cryptocurrency hackers
  • North Korea has denied allegations of hacking or other cyberattacks

Last year was the worst on record for cryptocurrency heists, with hackers stealing as much as $3.8 billion (nearly Rs. 31,100 crore), led by attackers linked to North Korea who netted more than ever before, a US-based blockchain analytics firm said in a report on Wednesday.

The report by Chainalysis found hacking activity that "ebbed and flowed" throughout the year, with "huge spikes" in March and October. October was the biggest single month ever for cryptocurrency hacking, with $775.7 million (nearly Rs. 6,300 crore) stolen in 32 separate attacks, the report said.

The cryptocurrency market floundered in 2022, as risk appetite diminished and various crypto firms collapsed. Investors were left with large losses and regulators stepped up calls for more consumer protection.

At the time, Chainalysis and other firms confirmed to Reuters that North Korean-related accounts had lost millions of dollars in value.

But that did not deter hackers.

North Korea-linked hackers such as those in the cybercriminal syndicate Lazarus Group have been by far the most prolific cryptocurrency hackers, stealing an estimated $1.7 billion (nearly Rs. 13,900 crore) worth of in multiple attacks last year, the report said.

"In 2022, they shattered their own records for theft," it said.

North Korea has denied allegations of hacking or other cyberattacks.

According to a panel of experts monitoring United Nations sanctions, North Korea has increasingly relied on hacking to fund its missile and nuclear weapons programmes, particularly as publicly declared trade dwindled under sanctions and COVID-19 lockdowns.

"It isn't a stretch to say that cryptocurrency hacking is a sizable chunk of the nation's economy," Chainalysis said.

For the first time last year, US law enforcement seized $30 million (nearly Rs. 250 crore) in stolen funds from North Korea-linked hackers.

"These hacks will get harder and less fruitful with each passing year," Chainalysis predicted.

Targets in "decentralized finance" or DeFi, a thriving segment in the cryptocurrency sector, accounted for more than 82 percent of the cryptocurrency stolen in 2022, the report said.

DeFi applications, many of which run on the Ethereum blockchain, are financial platforms that enable crypto-denominated lending outside of traditional banks.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto hacks, crypto heists
Tecno Pop 7 Pro Quietly Launched in African Markets as Rebranded Tecno Spark Go 2023: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
Marvel Snap Review

Related Stories

Crypto Ecosystem Saw Most Heists in 2022 Worth $3.8 Billion: Chainalysis
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. PVR Aerohub in Chennai is India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex
  3. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  4. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  6. These Noise Wireless Earbuds With ANC Cost Less Than Rs. 2,000
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Live Images, Hands-on Video Surface Online
  8. OnePlus Buds Ace With ANC to Be Unveiled On This Date
  9. Moto E13 With 4GB of RAM May Launch in India on This Date
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Will Get a Direct US Release in 2023: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Gmail Package Tracking Feature Is Now Live on App for Android and iOS Users: Report
  2. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Delayed by Six Weeks, Will Now Arrive April 28
  3. Crypto Ecosystem Saw Most Heists in 2022 Worth $3.8 Billion: Chainalysis
  4. Tecno Pop 7 Pro Quietly Launched in African Markets as Rebranded Tecno Spark Go 2023: Price, Specifications
  5. Amazfit GTR Mini Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature 1.28-Inch Display: All Details
  6. Budget 2023: TVs Made in India to Get Cheaper by Up to Rs. 3,000 After Tax Cuts on Imported Parts
  7. PVR Aerohub, India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex, Opens in Chennai
  8. Budget 2023: Fully Imported Cars, Including EVs, to Cost More After 10 Percent Customs Duty Hike
  9. ‘Was Expected’: No Mention of Crypto in India’s 2023 Budget Explained by Insiders
  10. Google Chrome Is Working on Ability to Translate Text Within Images: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.