Technology News
loading

Crypto-Friendly African Nations Attract IMF Attention Amid Sector Expansion

The IMF has asked African nations to implement tighter regulations around the crypto sector as soon as possible.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 25 November 2022 10:55 IST
Crypto-Friendly African Nations Attract IMF Attention Amid Sector Expansion

Photo Credit: IMF

Africa is one of the fastest-growing crypto markets in the world, as per Chainalysis

Highlights
  • Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa have the highest number of crypto users
  • One-quarter of countries in sub-Saharan Africa formally regulate crypto
  • Crypto is banned in six African countries including Cameroon, Ethiopia

The crypto market in Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa together saw a growth of 1,200 percent, reaching a market valuation of $105.6 billion (roughly Rs. 775 crores) in between 2020-2021. The growth trajectory of the crypto sector in Africa has attracted the attention of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In a recent blog post, the IMF has asked the African nations to implement tighter regulations around the crypto sector as soon as possible. The IMF intends to safeguard investors against financial risks.

In its post, the IMF noted that regulating a highly volatile and decentralised system remains a challenge.

“Many people use crypto assets for commercial payments, but their volatility makes them unsuitable as a store of value. Only one-quarter of countries in sub-Saharan Africa formally regulate crypto,” the IMF said.

Africa is one of the fastest-growing crypto markets in the world, according to Chainalysis. The region, however, remains the smallest in-terms of transactions that peaked at $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,63,006 crore) per month in mid-2021.

As per the IMF, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa have the highest number of crypto users in the region.

The Central African Republic, for example, followed El Salvador and legalised Bitcoin earlier this year.

Crypto activities in other African regions have also gathered pace. For instance, Coinbase-backed cryptocurrency wallet called Mara is ready for launch in Kenya and Nigeria.

Binance crypto exchange is also coordinating with Nigeria to establish a special economic zone, powered by the crypto sector.

Adopting cryptocurrencies as part of their financial systems is not a move, supported or encouraged by the IMF.

Earlier this year, the global financial body had said that due to Bitcoin's high price volatility, its use entails significant risks to consumer protection, financial integrity, and financial stability.

“If crypto assets are held or accepted by the government as means of payment, it could put public finances at risk. Policymakers are also worried that cryptocurrencies can be used to transfer funds illegally out of the region and to circumvent local rules to prevent capital outflows,” the IMF post added.

It is noteworthy, that recent research reports have highlighted that as more nations begin to regulate the crypto sector, the use of cryptocurrencies by criminals to launder funds could dwindle.

Crypto-based ransomware payments reportedly rose above $600 million (roughly Rs. 13,330 crore) in 2021. However, a report by Kaspersky suggests that Bitcoin is set to lose its value as a digital asset for ransomware negotiations and payments.

Currently, cryptocurrencies are banned in six African countries—Cameroon, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and the Republic of Congo. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has ordered all banks to stop processing transactions and Liberia directed a local crypto startup to cease operations (implicit bans).

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Africa, Crypto Sector
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Grant 'General Amnesty' for Suspended Accounts From Next Week
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] MSI Raider GE67: Gamer’s Haven!

Related Stories

Crypto-Friendly African Nations Attract IMF Attention Amid Sector Expansion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  2. Reliance Jio 5G Services Begin Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat
  3. Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022: Top Offers You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  5. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  6. Jio Launches Platfom Short Video App for Creators: Details
  7. Polkadot Encourages Community to Fight Scams for Bounty, Details Here
  8. Apple Supplier Hints at Solid-State Buttons on Upcoming iPhones: Report
  9. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  10. Noise Air Buds 2 With 13mm Drivers Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue With Gold, Grey, Blue Check Marks to Relaunch December 2
  2. Reliance Jio 5G Rollout Completed Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat, Telco Says
  3. Polkadot Encourages Community to Fight Scams for Bounty, Details Here
  4. Oxford Word Of The Year Has 3 Contenders: Here's What They Are And Mean
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Record Dips on Black Friday Despite Positive Mid-Week Spell
  6. Jio, Rolling Stone India Partner to Launch Platfom Short Video App for Creators: All Details
  7. The Callisto Protocol PC System Requirements Announced
  8. Vivo Y02 Design Renders Revealed; Launch Date, Specifications Tipped: Report
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Series Could Feature Solid-State Buttons, Hints Apple Supplier: Report
  10. iPhone Production Said to See 30 Percent Slump After Disruption at Foxconn Plant in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.