Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Grant 'General Amnesty' for Suspended Accounts From Next Week

Over 72.4 percent of the more than 3.16 million users who took part in Elon Musk's poll voted in favour of a general amnesty for users.

By Reuters |  Updated: 25 November 2022 10:30 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter

Elon Musk previously said that Twitter would form a content moderation council

  • Elon Musk posted a poll asking users to vote on a 'general amnesty'
  • A majority of users voted to reinstate suspended accounts
  • Twitter is facing US FTC scrutiny over employee resignations, layoffs

Elon Musk said on Thursday that Twitter will provide a "general amnesty" to suspended accounts starting next week after running a poll on whether to do so for users who had not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam. In a poll Musk posted on Twitter on Wednesday, 72.4 percent of the more than 3.16 million users who took part voted in favour of bringing back those who had been suspended by the social media platform.

"The people have spoken," Musk, who acquired Twitter last month, tweeted on Thursday. "Amnesty begins next week."

Last week, Musk, the world's richest person, reinstated some previously suspended accounts, including former US President Donald Trump, satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.

He tweeted in October that Twitter would form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints." Musk said no major content decisions or account reinstatements would happen before the council convened.

Change and chaos have marked the billionaire's first few weeks as Twitter's owner. He has fired top managers, including former Chief Executive Parag Agarwal, and it was announced that senior officials in charge of security and privacy had quit.

Those resignations drew scrutiny from the US Federal Trade Commission, whose mandate includes protecting consumers and which said it was watching Twitter with "deep concern."

On Thursday, Musk tweeted that Twitter users might notice small, sometimes major improvements in the platform's speed, which would be significant in countries far away from the US.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that a coalition of civil rights activists was urging Twitter's advertisers to issue statements about pulling their ads off the social media platform after its owner Elon Musk lifted the ban on tweets by former US President Donald Trump.

Last week, Donald Trump said that he had no interest in returning to Twitter even as a slim majority voted in favor of reinstating the former US President, who was banned from the social media service for inciting violence, in a poll organized by new owner Elon Musk.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk
iPhone Factory Workers' Protest: Over 20,000 New Hires Said to Leave Foxconn's Zhengzhou Plant
Crypto-Friendly African Nations Attract IMF Attention Amid Sector Expansion
An Exclusive Leica M11 With an Artist's Touch

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.