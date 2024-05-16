Technology News

Mastercard Onboards Five New Blockchain Startups to Start Path Programme: Details

As per Mastercard, digital assets are rising in popularity because they can speed up commerce and add another layer of transparency to transaction tracking.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 May 2024 12:45 IST
Mastercard Onboards Five New Blockchain Startups to Start Path Programme: Details

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Mastercard has been at the forefront of experimenting with Web3 for some years now

Highlights
  • Mastercard launched its Start Path programme in 2014
  • The company has worked with over 400 startups in the last decade
  • Mastercard has teamed with startups from around 54 nations
Advertisement

US-based card payments giant Mastercard is forging ahead with choosing and onboarding promising blockchain startups to join its Web3-focussed Smart Path programme. In a fresh development, the company has onboarded five new startups to be part of this initiative. In the coming months, Mastercard will work with these up-and-coming firms to explore how blockchain can be used to produce scalable payment solutions that add more impact to the global digital commerce sector.

France-based startup Kulipa joined UK-based Parfin and Singapore's Peaq to be handpicked by Mastercard for the Start Path programme. While Kulipa enables digital wallet-friendly crypto payment cards, Parfin helps enterprises adopt blockchain rails and Peaq provides borderless digital infrastructure for real-world apps leveraging vehicles, machines, robots, and devices.

The other two newly added firms to the initiative are Belgium-based Venly, that simplifies blockchain integration for businesses, and the US-based firm Triangle, which triangulates climate data with finance on blockchain, the official release by Mastercard said.

Commenting on the development, Mastercard said, “Each currency format – from regulated money to bank deposits, to stablecoins and CBDCs – serves a specific purpose, and Mastercard is connecting with industry experts and fintechs to explore differentiated use cases that can help to solve real-world problems.”

As per Mastercard, digital assets are rising to fame because they can speed up commerce and add another layer of transparency to transaction tracking. In the coming times, digital assets will see mainstream adoption, the company predicts.

The company, reportedly valued at around $427.98 billion as of May 2024, first launched its Start Path initiative back in 2014. Over the last decade, the initiative has worked with over 400 startups from over 54 nations.

“As part of its collaborative approach to innovation, Mastercard is exploring future use cases to scale new solutions with startups around the world. High-potential blockchain, digital assets and Web3 startups receive the opportunity for collaboration, bespoke training and access to Mastercard's customers and channels through the virtual four-month program,” the payments giant noted in its release.

Mastercard has been at the forefront of experimenting with Web3 for some years now. Just in April this year for instance, Mastercard teamed up with 1Inch to offer crypto debit cards. The company has also previously launched a CBDC partner programme to open dialogue around digital currencies.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Mastercard, Crypto, Web3, Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iQoo Z9x 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chip, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price Specifications

Related Stories

Mastercard Onboards Five New Blockchain Startups to Start Path Programme: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Max Spotted in Leaked Images, Could Be Larger This Year
  3. iQoo Z9x First Impressions
  4. iQoo Z9x 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chip Debuts in India: See Price
  5. CMF Watch Pro 2 May Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on BIS
  6. Google DeepMind's Project Astra Teases the Future of AI Assistants
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI With Snapdragon Chipsets Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin's Creed Shadows Trailer Reveals Dual Protagonists, Launch Set for November 15
  2. Netflix Ad-Supported Plan Crosses 40 Million Monthly Active Users, Company Says
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 6.67-Inch Curved Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Mastercard Onboards Five New Blockchain Startups to Start Path Programme: Details
  5. iQoo Z9x 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chip, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price Specifications
  6. Google DeepMind to Use SynthID to Watermark Gemini and Veo’s AI-Generated Content
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Max Dummy Unit Images Leak Hinting at Larger Display Than iPhone 15 Pro Max
  8. CMF Watch Pro 2 Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site, Suggesting Imminent India Launch
  9. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  10. Google I/O 2024: DeepMind Showcases Real-Time Computer Vision-Based AI Interaction With Project Astra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »