Technology News

Mastercard, 1inch Partner to Launch New Crypto Debit Card: All You Need to Know

The new card by 1inch will allow holders to pay for their purchases in cryptocurrencies for online and in-person purchases.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2024 21:01 IST
Mastercard, 1inch Partner to Launch New Crypto Debit Card: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Alina Kaptsova

Mastercard will provide the underlaying technology that will power the debit card

Highlights
  • Mastercard has been taking several pro-crypto steps in recent years
  • This new card will work anywhere Mastercard is accepted
  • The card will first be made available in the UK
Advertisement

A new crypto debit card has entered the fintech ecosystem, programmed with the crypto-to-fiat bridge functionality. DeFi firm 1inch has collaborated with cards payment giant Mastercard to launch this card. The card has been developed by Baanx, a cryptocurrency payments specialist authorised by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Mastercard believes that crypto-enabled cards make for a significant tool that bridges the gap between fiat and crypto currencies. The US-based company has been taking several pro-crypto steps to establish its name in the Web3 sector for some years now.

The debit card by 1inch will allow holders to pay for their purchases through cryptocurrencies for both online and retail purchases. The card will work anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

“This is another major step towards onboarding mass users to DeFi,” said Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder. “With the 1inch Card, the user can benefit from the advantages of both DeFi and traditional finance.”

The card will let its holders convert their capital from fiat to crypto. The holders, however, will need crypto tokens in their 1inch wallet.

“Baanx is pleased to integrate the Crypto Life Card into the 1inch user ecosystem in partnership with Mastercard and looks forward to a successful partnership,” said Simon Jones, CCO, Baanx and Crypto Life.

Mastercard will provide the underlaying technology that will power this card. Each card will come with the traditional details engraved like a number, validity date, and CVC.

“Leveraging Mastercard's leading technology and standards, the 1inch Card is connecting Web2 and Web3 worlds in an innovative way,” said Christian Rau, Senior Vice President, Crypto and Fintech Enablement at Mastercard.

The cards giant, in a recent pro-crypto move, initiated work on launching a crypto-based loyalty rewards programme. The company has already partnered with crypto exchanges including Binance, Nexo and Gemini to offer crypto-linked payment cards in some countries.

This new debit card, for now, will be made available in the UK and the European Economic Area (EAA) for its initial roll-out phase. A waitlist is now open for interested users should they want to acquire this card.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Mastercard, 1inch, Baanx, Crypto Card
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Messages Could Show a New Pop-Up Warning When Users Click on Links From Unknown Senders: Report

Related Stories

Mastercard, 1inch Partner to Launch New Crypto Debit Card: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P1 5G Series Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of April 15 Debut
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time
  3. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Price, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Google's Pixel 8a Leaks in Live Images; Suggests Thick Bezels
  5. iQoo Z9 Turbo Design, Battery Details Revealed; Teased to Launch in April
  6. Moto G04s With Unisoc T606 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Series to Soon Get the AI Eraser Feature Globally
  8. Boat Launches Probe Into Data Breach That Impacted 7.5 Million Customers
  9. Microsoft 'Moving Full Speed Ahead' on Next-Generation Xbox Console: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Mastercard, 1inch Partner to Launch New Crypto Debit Card: All You Need to Know
  2. Google Messages Could Show a New Pop-Up Warning When Users Click on Links From Unknown Senders: Report
  3. Lava Prowatch India Launch Date Set for April 23; Features Teased Ahead of Debut
  4. Paytm Payments Bank CEO Surinder Chawla Resigns
  5. Redmi Tablet, ANC Earphones, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Realme GT Neo 6 SE Launch Set for April 11, Teased to Get 1.5K 8T LTPO Display
  7. Google’s Private Space Feature for Android 15 Will Let Users Hide Apps With a Separate Account: Report
  8. Dell XPS 16, XPS 14, Alienware M16 R2, and Inspiron 14 Plus Refreshed With Intel Core Ultra CPUs in India
  9. Ola to Shutdown Operations in UK, Australia, New Zealand; to Focus on India Business
  10. Realme P1 5G Series Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 15 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »