Sony-owned Ethereum Layer 2 network Soneium has disclosed plans to launch a new ecosystem token named SONEIUM. This comes as the network diversifies into tokenised entertainment assets such as music, anime, video games, and others. As per a news update released on October 26 by Soneium, the suggested token would link creators, IP holders, developers, fans, and investors into one ecosystem, which has already been supporting 250+ applications. There has been no mention of any launch dates or details regarding the supply, distribution, or token generation events of SONEIUM.

Soneium Develops Tokenised Intellectual Property Projects Through Its Onchain Entertainment Strategy

The official announcement confirmed that no token had been issued, with more details to come in due course. Soneium, which has been created through a collaboration between Sony Group and Startale Group, has started creating a platform in which entertainment companies can fundraise based on their intellectual property, while fans can participate in the business around their work.

The new strategy from Soneium involves their tokenised IP, which is essentially a mechanism for the representation of intellectual property and the economic value that comes along with it in the blockchain world. This would mean that creators and entertainment companies have the ability to mint IP tokens for individual artists, studios, or entertainment properties. The tokens, depending on how they are structured, can act as digital collectibles or fungible currency inside the property economy.

The collectibles will be used as evidence of fandom, and fungible tokens can flow inside entertainment ventures. Certain offerings may incorporate automated revenue distribution systems, which will ensure distribution of revenue for qualifying participants based on their performance.

This is in regard to the first project, which will be carried out for a character named Moriusa. This character is the property of an entertainment company known as Super State Holdings, which is located in Tokyo. Soneium stated that the project would help with developing merchandise and other media related to the character.

The company is developing a separate platform named Soneium Portal through which customers can find out about tokenised entertainment projects and invest in them. The platform will first concentrate on the primary sales and then move on to fan participation and royalty distribution. This is backed by a three-tiered technical architecture known as Onchain IP Architecture, which captures intellectual property data and ensures that the rights and payments flow between parties.

In 2024, as part of Sony's Web3 exploration, the Japanese tech giant announced its own blockchain network, named Soneium. The layer-2 network is being built atop Ethereum in collaboration with Startale Labs, the team behind Astar Network. Sony established a new entity called Sony Block Solutions Labs (Sony BSL) to oversee the development and deployment of Soneium. This unit was a joint venture between Sony and Startale.