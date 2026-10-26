Technology News
English Edition

Sony-Backed Soneium Prepares Token Launch to Broaden Entertainment Reach

Soneium has not issued SONEIUM yet and has disclosed no details about its supply, distribution, or launch timeline.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 October 2026 20:59 IST
Sony-Backed Soneium Prepares Token Launch to Broaden Entertainment Reach

Photo Credit: Unsplash/BoliviaInteligente

Soneium was developed through a collaboration between Sony Group and Startale Group

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Soneium supports more than 250 applications
  • Its first IP project features the character Moriusa
  • Soneium Portal will initially focus on primary sales
Advertisement

Sony-owned Ethereum Layer 2 network Soneium has disclosed plans to launch a new ecosystem token named SONEIUM. This comes as the network diversifies into tokenised entertainment assets such as music, anime, video games, and others. As per a news update released on October 26 by Soneium, the suggested token would link creators, IP holders, developers, fans, and investors into one ecosystem, which has already been supporting 250+ applications. There has been no mention of any launch dates or details regarding the supply, distribution, or token generation events of SONEIUM. 

Soneium Develops Tokenised Intellectual Property Projects Through Its Onchain Entertainment Strategy 

The official announcement confirmed that no token had been issued, with more details to come in due course. Soneium, which has been created through a collaboration between Sony Group and Startale Group, has started creating a platform in which entertainment companies can fundraise based on their intellectual property, while fans can participate in the business around their work.

VoltSony Discussion
Explore More...

The new strategy from Soneium involves their tokenised IP, which is essentially a mechanism for the representation of intellectual property and the economic value that comes along with it in the blockchain world. This would mean that creators and entertainment companies have the ability to mint IP tokens for individual artists, studios, or entertainment properties. The tokens, depending on how they are structured, can act as digital collectibles or fungible currency inside the property economy.

The collectibles will be used as evidence of fandom, and fungible tokens can flow inside entertainment ventures. Certain offerings may incorporate automated revenue distribution systems, which will ensure distribution of revenue for qualifying participants based on their performance.

This is in regard to the first project, which will be carried out for a character named Moriusa. This character is the property of an entertainment company known as Super State Holdings, which is located in Tokyo. Soneium stated that the project would help with developing merchandise and other media related to the character.

The company is developing a separate platform named Soneium Portal through which customers can find out about tokenised entertainment projects and invest in them. The platform will first concentrate on the primary sales and then move on to fan participation and royalty distribution. This is backed by a three-tiered technical architecture known as Onchain IP Architecture, which captures intellectual property data and ensures that the rights and payments flow between parties.

In 2024, as part of Sony's Web3 exploration, the Japanese tech giant announced its own blockchain network, named Soneium. The layer-2 network is being built atop Ethereum in collaboration with Startale Labs, the team behind Astar Network. Sony established a new entity called Sony Block Solutions Labs (Sony BSL) to oversee the development and deployment of Soneium. This unit was a joint venture between Sony and Startale.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, crypto adoption, Ethereum, Blockchain
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Fans Ask EA to 'Save Mass Effect' as Petition Gathers Over 2,00,000 Signatures

Related Stories

Sony-Backed Soneium Prepares Token Launch to Broaden Entertainment Reach
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 to Start in India on This Date
  2. Redmi K100 Appears on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Here's Why iPhone Duo Foldable Screens Could Be Breaking
#Latest Stories
  1. MEXC Set to Exit Netherlands After Confirming It Has No MiCA Licence
  2. iPad Mini (2026) Launched in India With OLED Screen, A20 Pro Chip: Price, Specifications
  3. Fans Ask EA to 'Save Mass Effect' as Petition Gathers Over 2,00,000 Signatures
  4. Sony-Backed Soneium Prepares Token Launch to Broaden Entertainment Reach
  5. Anthropic Sued for Allegedly Using Elvis Presley's Songs to Train Claude AI Models Without Permission: Report
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Smartphones
  7. CoinDCX Discloses $15.99 Million Loss After Previously Denying Hack Reports
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale 2026: Best Deals on Power Banks
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs
  10. WhatsApp Working on Organizations Feature to Help Admins Manage Large Communities: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »