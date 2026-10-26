Vivo Y600 was launched in China on Monday as the fourth model in the lineup, joining Vivo Y600 Pro, Vivo Y600i, and Vivo Y600 Turbo. The new smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in the country later this week. It is offered in three colour options and four RAM and storage configurations. The Vivo Y600 boasts a 10,000mAh battery. It also features a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. The handset gets a single camera on the back, paired with an 8-megapixel shooter on the front, housed inside a hole-punch display cutout. It supports 44W wired fast charging.

Vivo Y600 Price, Availability

The Vivo Y600 price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 2,099 (about Rs. 30,000) and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 31,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at CNY 2,499 (about Rs. 36,000).

The new smartphone is currently available for pre-order and is set to go on sale in China on October 30 via the Vivo online store. The Vivo Y600 is offered in Diamond Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sapphire Blue (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Vivo Y600 Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y600 is a dual-SIM smartphone. It ships with Vivo's Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The handset sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The screen also offers 1.07 billion colours, HDR support, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and a 94.47 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tech firm claims that the smartphone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset, which is built on a 6nm process, powers the Vivo Y600. It features four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.5GHz. The Vivo Y600 also features an ARM Mali-G610 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y600 carries a single 50-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus, offering up to 10x digital zoom. The smartphone also sports an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls with an f/2.05 aperture and up to 2x digital zoom. The Vivo Y600 is capable of recording up to 1080p videos.

The Vivo Y600 packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, QZSS, and Galileo for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The handset measures 163.9 x 76.5 x 8.69mm and weighs about 225g.