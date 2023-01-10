MG Motors India on Tuesday, January 10, said that it set up its Auto Expo 2023 pavilion in the metaverse in partnership with Metadome, an immersive 3D and extended reality (XR) technology company. Called the MGverse, the automobile brand's metaverse will allow people to visit its pavilion in its Auto Expo 2023 event — from the comfort of their homes — in a fully functional virtual universe. Visitors, as digital avatars, will be able to personalise MG vehicles in the MGverse, and will also be able to finalise car purchases.

MG Motors India is aiming to rope in a clientele of new age tech-savvy car enthusiasts by foraying into the metaverse.

“With the automotive buying journey moving online and new-age customers demanding digital products and brand experiences more than ever, MGverse, the first of its kind is creating a new era of immersive customer experiences,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said in a statement.

The company has created a virtual mirror setting of its pavilion for the Auto Expo in the MGverse, where it will be showcasing the 2023 MG Hector facelift.

Customers will also get to take a look at other MG car models like the Air EV, MG4 EV, MG5 EV and MG Marvel R EV will also be showcased at the event that is slated to go live on January 12 in Delhi.

The automaker had launched the MGverse metaverse last year in June.

The platform is accessible on mobile as well as other web browsers and the company also intends to make similar experiences available for Virtual Reality (VR) headsets, to provide a more realistic experience at home and in dealerships.

The interest in metaverse among automakers has been simmering for a while now.

Ford as well as Nissan and Toyota have also waded into the sector.

More companies from the automobile industry are expected to enter the metaverse in the coming months.

As per Nvidia, the metaverse technology is expected to drive upcoming trends in the automotive industry starting this year.

“Full-fidelity, real-time car configurators, 3D simulations of vehicles, demonstrations in augmented reality and virtual test drives all help bring the vehicle to the customer,” the tech firm had said in an official post.

The market opportunity for the metaverse could reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,700 crore) over the next two years, research reports suggest estimate.

