Technology News
loading

OpenSea Mandates Creator Royalties on NFTs Following Community Outcry, Details Here

For artists, royalties are hugely important and gives them more financial freedom to create and produce more art.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 November 2022 12:53 IST
OpenSea Mandates Creator Royalties on NFTs Following Community Outcry, Details Here

Photo Credit: OpenSea

Royalties are the fees that NFT artists earn every time their work changes hands

Highlights
  • OpenSea could lose more buyers in coming days
  • OpenSea rivals like LooksRare and Magic Eden are not demanding royalties
  • NFT buyers likely to choose their profits over those of the artists

OpenSea NFT marketplace has officially decided to continue mandating creator royalties on these digital collectibles. The decision comes after OpenSea recently received backlash for reconsidering the enforcement of creator royalties. Royalties are the fees that NFT artists earn every time their work changes hands. This means that creators are paid for their art, even on secondary sales. For artists, this is hugely important and gives them more financial freedom to create and produce more art.

OpenSea has expressed concerns that if all NFT marketplaces do not enforce royalties for creators, majority buyers will flock on those sites that do not make them pay royalties to the creators.

This operational pivot by NFT marketplaces will lead creators to give up on the rewards they could have earned from their art amid market slowdown.

In a Twitter thread, the platform revealed statistics that NFT marketplaces that are no longer demanding buyers to pay artist royalties have seen a spike in sales as compared to OpenSea itself.

MagicEden and LooksRare are among NFT marketplaces that have pulled back the requirement to contribute to the creators since earlier this year.

“Simply put, in the last week, almost half of the creator fees set by the top 20 collections were ignored. This amounts to well over $1 million (roughly Rs. 8 crore) for creators left on the table,” OpenSea said in its Twitter thread.

OpenSea had decided to revisit its royalty payment requirement after it witnessed a decline in its sales revenues in recent times.

As per a Reuters report, monthly sales volume on OpenSea plunged to $700 million (roughly Rs. 5,500 crore) in June, down from $2.6 billion (roughly Rs. 20,600 crore) in May and a far cry from January's peak of nearly $5 billion (roughly 40,000 crore).

The outcry from the creator community, however, managed to convince OpenSea to not revoke the fee requirement.

A royalty fee is set by the NFT artist and typically falls between five to ten percent of the secondary sale price.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, OpenSea, NFTs, Non Fungible Tokens
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme 10 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped Via China Telecom Listing: Report
Featured video of the day
God of War Ragnarök Review: Fitting End to Kratos and Atreus’ Nordic Era

Related Stories

OpenSea Mandates Creator Royalties on NFTs Following Community Outcry, Details Here
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: From 5G to Gimbal Stabilisation, More
  2. iOS 16.1.1 Update Limits AirDrop Sharing Tool Used for Protests in China
  3. Web3 Bags $4 Billion from Japan’s Telecom Major NTT Docomo, Accenture
  4. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic Vs Foldable Phone Launch Set for November 23, Honor 80 Series Tipped to Get 160-Megapixel Camera
  2. Apple, Amazon Face Class Action Lawsuit for Allegedly Colluding to Drive Up iPhone, iPad Prices in the US
  3. OpenSea Mandates Creator Royalties on NFTs Following Community Outcry, Details Here
  4. Realme 10 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped Via China Telecom Listing: Report
  5. iPhone Assembler Foxconn Set to Update Q4 Outlook After COVID Curbs Lifted at Major China Plant
  6. Elon Musk's Relationships With Other Countries 'Worthy of Being Looked At', US President Joe Biden Says
  7. Windows 11 Photos App Update Brings iCloud Photos Integration: Report
  8. IBM Osprey Quantum Computer With 433 Qubits Launched: All You Need to Know
  9. iOS 16.1.1 Update Limits AirDrop File Sharing Feature Used by iPhone Users at Protests in China
  10. Musk’s Twitter Likely to Process Crypto and Online Payments, Filings with US Treasury Hints: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.