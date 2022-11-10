Technology News
Realme 10 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped Via China Telecom Listing: Report

Realme 10 series is scheduled to launch on November 17 in China.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 November 2022 12:49 IST
Realme 10 Pro has been tipped to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant

Highlights
  • Realme 10 Pro said to run on Android 13
  • The smartphone is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel front camera
  • Realme 10 Pro is reportedly packing a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 10 Pro has reportedly appeared on the China Telecom website hinting at its design, full specifications, and variants. The Realme 10 series is scheduled to launch on November 17 in China. Specifications of the lineup, which includes the Realme 10 5G, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+, have extensively leaked in the last couple of weeks. The Chinese company has teased that the Realme 10 Pro to come with a curved display. The handset has also been hinted to come in two storage and colour options.

According to a recent report by ITHome, the upcoming Realme 10 Pro has been listed on the China Telecom website. The listing reportedly reveals details about the smartphone including its design, memory variants, and specifications. The listing has hinted the Pro variant of the Realme 10 series will come in two colour options including Black and Blue. Meanwhile, a recent report had mentioned that the Indian variant of the Realme 10 Pro will come in two colour options — HyperSpace and Nebula Blue.

The Realme 10 Pro has been tipped to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant as well as the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Indian variant of the handset is expected to come in two storage options including one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and the other with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Realme 10 Pro specifications (leaked)

Realme 10 Pro is said to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display along with a waterdrop notch. The handset is expected to run Android 13 out of the box. Recently, the Realme 10 Pro smartphone was confirmed to sport a curved display. The volume rocker and power buttons of the handset were hinted to be on the right side.

For optics, the smartphone is said to house a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the Realme 10 Pro is said to feature a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Realme 10 Pro is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery and weigh 190 grams and is said to measure 163.69 x 74.18 x 8.12 mm.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro specifications
