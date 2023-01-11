Technology News

Project Drone Galaxy Trailer Released by Drone Racing League, Algorand Ahead of Launch: All Details

The game will be accessible on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Epic Games.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 January 2023 14:37 IST
Photo Credit: Drone Racing League

Project Drone Galaxy games will be live-streamed on social platforms

  • The release date of the game awaited
  • The game will earn players and winners all kinds of digital rewards
  • Algorand and Playground Labs will back and design the game

Project Drone Galaxy, the upcoming metaverse game by the Drone Racing League (DRL) got a new trailer. The DRL has partnered with the Algorand blockchain to launch a game in the metaverse, that will allow players to construct their own drones and compete in high-stakes racing arenas, all in a fully functional virtual universe. Founded in 2015 by Nicholas Horbaczewski, the DRL is a real-life competition held every year, where professional pilots race with identically customised drones for rewards and accolades.

The league posted an official trailer video with glimpses of the multiplayer game, that will go live later in the year. DRL is yet to announce a release date for Project Drone Galaxy. Algorand, a green blockchain has been chosen to back the game, created by the Playground Labs, a metaverse infrastructure developer.

“Our fans are avid enthusiasts of drones and blockchain, and as we prepare to launch Project Drone Galaxy powered by Algorand this year. The Drone Racing League is made for Web3,” Gianutsos said in a prepared statement.

Annie Marie Gianutsos, the Chief Marketing Officer of the DRL, with the announcement of Project Drone Galaxy, said that the league is ‘made for Web3' in essence.

“Players will build their own drones, compete for digital collectibles, and fly-to-win as animal-avatars battling barriers, boosts, and fiercely competitive pilots. The DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition in real life, in virtual simulation, and in the metaverse,” the DRL said.

The game will be accessible on various platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Epic Games.

Games will also be live-streamed on a bunch of social platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

The metaverse, a virtual working ecosystem, enables people to exist as avatars in a digital reality. They can meet, work, purchase digital collectibles, engage with them, and indulge in hyperreal virtual experiences in the metaverse.

The market opportunity for the metaverse could reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,700 crore) over the next two years, research reports suggest estimate.

The technology is touted as the next milestone for the video gaming industry, that in itself is a profit-churning mammoth.

As for Algorand, this marks another significant partnership after Italian and Indian government authorities joined hands with the blockchain for official projects.

“Revenue in the video games segment is projected to reach $221.40 billion in 2023. The number of users is expected to amount to 2,776.9 million users by 2027. User penetration is expected to hit 34.9 percent by 2027,” Statista estimates.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Project Drone Galaxy, Cryptocurrency, Algorand, Drone Racing League, Metaverse


  1. iPhone 16 Pro May Sport Under-Display Face ID: Report
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  3. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  4. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Unveils Concept 'eVX' Electric SUV
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  6. YouTube Announces Shorts Revenue Sharing to Start From February 1
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Date Announced, Galaxy S23 Series Expected
  8. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Won't Get Newer Updates, Company Says
  9. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  10. Golden Globe Winners 2023 — the Full List
