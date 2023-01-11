Project Drone Galaxy, the upcoming metaverse game by the Drone Racing League (DRL) got a new trailer. The DRL has partnered with the Algorand blockchain to launch a game in the metaverse, that will allow players to construct their own drones and compete in high-stakes racing arenas, all in a fully functional virtual universe. Founded in 2015 by Nicholas Horbaczewski, the DRL is a real-life competition held every year, where professional pilots race with identically customised drones for rewards and accolades.

The league posted an official trailer video with glimpses of the multiplayer game, that will go live later in the year. DRL is yet to announce a release date for Project Drone Galaxy. Algorand, a green blockchain has been chosen to back the game, created by the Playground Labs, a metaverse infrastructure developer.

“Our fans are avid enthusiasts of drones and blockchain, and as we prepare to launch Project Drone Galaxy powered by Algorand this year. The Drone Racing League is made for Web3,” Gianutsos said in a prepared statement.

Annie Marie Gianutsos, the Chief Marketing Officer of the DRL, with the announcement of Project Drone Galaxy, said that the league is ‘made for Web3' in essence.

“Players will build their own drones, compete for digital collectibles, and fly-to-win as animal-avatars battling barriers, boosts, and fiercely competitive pilots. The DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition in real life, in virtual simulation, and in the metaverse,” the DRL said.

The game will be accessible on various platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Epic Games.

Games will also be live-streamed on a bunch of social platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

The metaverse, a virtual working ecosystem, enables people to exist as avatars in a digital reality. They can meet, work, purchase digital collectibles, engage with them, and indulge in hyperreal virtual experiences in the metaverse.

The market opportunity for the metaverse could reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,700 crore) over the next two years, research reports suggest estimate.

The technology is touted as the next milestone for the video gaming industry, that in itself is a profit-churning mammoth.

As for Algorand, this marks another significant partnership after Italian and Indian government authorities joined hands with the blockchain for official projects.

“Revenue in the video games segment is projected to reach $221.40 billion in 2023. The number of users is expected to amount to 2,776.9 million users by 2027. User penetration is expected to hit 34.9 percent by 2027,” Statista estimates.

