Technology News

Auto Expo 2023: JBM Auto Galaxy Electric Luxury Coach, New Electric Bus Series Launched

The JBM Galaxy features a 12-metre-high coach that has a seating capacity of 45 passengers.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 January 2023 14:34 IST
Auto Expo 2023: JBM Auto Galaxy Electric Luxury Coach, New Electric Bus Series Launched

Photo Credit: Press Trust of India

There are 1,000 JBM electric buses currently operating in 12 states

Highlights
  • JBM Auto to invest in upgrading manufacturing capacity, new plants
  • It also showcased new series of e-buses, including city bus, staff bus
  • JBM Auto Galaxy is powered by high density advanced lithium-ion battery

JBM Auto on Wednesday launched its first self-designed and self-manufactured electric luxury coach 'Galaxy' here at Auto Expo 2023. The company, a part of $2.2 billion (roughly Rs. 18,000 crore) JBM group, also showcased its new series of e-buses, including city bus, staff bus, and school bus.

Expanding the company's offering in the emerging electric vehicle segment, JBM Auto Vice Chairman Nishant Arya said it will grow "exponentially" over the next few years.

"The new range of electric buses will address the growing market requirements, especially the fleet owners, who are looking for sustainable, safe, reliable and profitable solutions," said Arya.

However, the company did not disclose the price of the coach.

Currently, 1,000 JBM electric buses are operating in 12 states.

"JBM group is the only player in the Indian market to offer an entire EV ecosystem and is committed to investing in green mobility solutions," Arya added.

Besides, JBM Auto will invest in upgrading manufacturing capacity and setting up new plants to cater to the growing demand.

The Galaxy's 12-metre high coach is equipped with the latest technology and has a seating capacity of 45 passengers.

It is powered by high energy density advanced lithium-ion battery, offering up to 1,000km per day, said JBM Auto.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: JBM Auto, Auto Expo 2023, Auto Expo, JBM Auto Galaxy
MG Motor Says EVs Will Make Up Quarter of Sales in 2023, Evaluating Launch of MG4 Hatchback eHS Hybrid SUV
Project Drone Galaxy Trailer Released by Drone Racing League, Algorand Ahead of Launch: All Details
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 5G Unboxing and First Impressions: First Android Flagship of 2023
Auto Expo 2023: JBM Auto Galaxy Electric Luxury Coach, New Electric Bus Series Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro May Sport Under-Display Face ID: Report
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  3. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  4. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Unveils Concept 'eVX' Electric SUV
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  6. YouTube Announces Shorts Revenue Sharing to Start From February 1
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Date Announced, Galaxy S23 Series Expected
  8. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Won't Get Newer Updates, Company Says
  9. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  10. Golden Globe Winners 2023 — the Full List
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro May Get Under-Display Face ID, All iPhone 15 Models May Get Dynamic Island: Report
  2. Project Drone Galaxy Trailer Released by Drone Racing League, Algorand Ahead of Launch: All Details
  3. Vivo X90 Series Global Launch Date Tipped, Vivo X90 Pro+ May Be Dropped
  4. Auto Expo 2023: JBM Auto Galaxy Electric Luxury Coach, New Electric Bus Series Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Teaser Reveals Powerful 200-Megapixel Low-Light Camera
  6. MG Motor Says EVs Will Make Up Quarter of Sales in 2023, Evaluating Launch of MG4 Hatchback eHS Hybrid SUV
  7. Greaves Cotton Unveils Three New Ampere E-Scooters, Electric Cargo Vehicles at Auto Expo 2023
  8. Golden Globe Winners 2023: The Full List, From RRR to The Fabelmans
  9. Maruti Suzuki Concept eVX Electric SUV Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, Set to Hit Indian Market by 2025
  10. Apple Fitness+ Updated With Kickboxing Workouts, Sleep Theme, Beyoncé Artist Spotlight, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.