Technology News

Samsung Asset Management to Begin Listing Bitcoin Futures ETF via Hong Kong Stock Exchange Market

Hong Kong is the only place in Asia that allows BTC ETFs to be listed on traditional market exchanges rather than on just cryptocurrency exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2023 09:22 IST
Samsung Asset Management to Begin Listing Bitcoin Futures ETF via Hong Kong Stock Exchange Market

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ ElvindPedersen

At the time of writing, Bitcoin's value stood at $18,200 (roughly Rs. 14.8 lakh)

Highlights
  • The first BTC ETF was launched in October 19 last year
  • It was launched on the New York Stock Exchange
  • Samsung has been dabbling in other Web3 initiatives

Samsung Asset Management, the investment arm of the South Korean conglomerate, will list its Bitcoin Futures Exchange Traded Fund (ETFs) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The move comes after Hong Kong's SFC said it would allow ETF providers to list futures contracts on the stock exchange last year. Hong Kong is the only location in Asia that allows BTC ETFs to be listed on traditional market exchanges rather than on just cryptocurrency exchanges. Samsung's decision is fuelled by the rise in engagement with digital assets from Asian investors, both individual and institutional.

The ETF is set to track Bitcoin's spot prices for which, investments in Bitcoin futures products that are already listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

“The Sub-Fund seeks to provide economic exposure to the value of Bitcoin by investing predominately in front-month Bitcoin Futures on CME. The Sub-Fund does not invest directly in Bitcoin and will not receive any Bitcoin from Bitcoin Futures on CME,” Samsung Asset Management stated.

ETFs are a type of price-tracking trading contract entered into by two parties. Both the parties agree to purchase or sell assets at a predefined price at a later date.

When the smart contract ends, the price of the underlying asset of the ETF – more or less – cannot influence this contract and one party ends up making a profit, a report by CoinDesk had explained previously.

The aim of Samung's decision is to expose the masses to Bitcoin and its usage as an investment and fintech tool.

As the time of writing, Bitcoin's value stood at $18,200 (roughly Rs. 14.8 lakh).

The first Bitcoin futures ETF was launched at the New York Stock Exchange on October 19, 2021.

The development is an indicator of Samsung's inclination to explore the potential of the crypto sector.

Meanwhile, this is not the first Web3-friendly initiative for the South Korean conglomerate.

In August last year, reports claimed that it could launch its own crypto exchange this year in 2023.

In June 2022, Samsung also moved its Bitcoin mining chips into the trial production stage. There 3nm chips are reportedly around 23 percent to 45 percent more efficient than the chips manufactured on previous nodes.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Samsung, Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Astronomers Discover Milky Way Galaxy's Most-Distant Stars
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: Interesting Announcements From Sony

Related Stories

Samsung Asset Management to Begin Listing Bitcoin Futures ETF via Hong Kong Stock Exchange Market
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced; Discounts on Smartphones, TVs, More
  2. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, Specifications Leaked
  3. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  5. Samsung Open Pre-Reservation Orders for Galaxy S23 Series for Rs. 1,999
  6. Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  7. Tata-Run iPhone Plant Would be a Boon for India, Says Executive
  8. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Won't Get Newer Updates, Company Says
  9. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  10. Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16, Vivo S16e With 66W Fast Charging Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Banned From Government Devices in Two US States Over Security Concerns; Huawei, Tencent Also Barred
  2. Samsung Asset Management to Begin Listing Bitcoin Futures ETF via Hong Kong Stock Exchange Market
  3. iQoo 11 5G Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  4. Astronomers Discover Milky Way Galaxy's Most-Distant Stars
  5. Six YouTube Channels Exposed for Spreading False Information, PIB Tweets
  6. Crypto Crime Hits Record $20 Billion in 2022: Chainalysis Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Come With an S-Pen Slot, New Processor Based on 4nm Process Node: Report
  8. Poco X5 Pro 5G Appears on BIS, NBTC and EEC Listing Ahead of Rumoured India Launch: Report
  9. Apple working on New AirPods Max, AirPods Lite Worth $99: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Dates Announced: Deals and Offers Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.