Technology News

Telangana Looking to Promote Eco-Friendly Farming Practices via Blockchain, AlgoBharat Joins Efforts

AlgoBharat, an India-centric initiative of the green Algorand blockchain, has joined Telangana in its eco-friendly Web3 initiative.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2023 13:52 IST
Telangana Looking to Promote Eco-Friendly Farming Practices via Blockchain, AlgoBharat Joins Efforts

Photo Credit: AlgoBharat

Algorand Foundation launched its India-focussed initiative called ‘AlgoBharat’ earlier in April

Highlights
  • Blockchain will help farmers keep transparent records of carbon credits
  • Talengana is looking to make its farmers ‘carbon entrepreneurs’
  • Carbon credits registered on blockchains can provide a source of income t

India's Telangana state is looking to introduce blockchain-based solutions to make activities related to farming more eco-friendly. The aim is to help farmers in the state to participate in organic farming, agroforestry, crop rotation, and solar power harvesting — all of which support reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration, which is the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide to prevent excessive emissions. AlgoBharat, an India-centric initiative of the green Algorand blockchain, has joined Telangana in its eco-friendly Web3 initiative.

Telangana, that houses lakhs of farmers, wishes to make them carbon entrepreneurs with a better access to the carbon credits markets.

“By deploying blockchain-based traceability we will enable funding, provide infrastructure to monitor and record sustainable processes, generate credits according to recognised registries, and finally access markets for liquidation and fund realisation. Our solution with Algorand will automate and democratise the process so that even our farmers have access to the same opportunities as large corporations,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Telangana state said in a prepared statement on Wednesday, April 19.

Carbon credits are permits for owners to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases without any legal consequence. One credit allows the emission of one ton of carbon dioxide or the equivalent in other greenhouse gases. A company can earn carbon credits by reducing its carbon footprint. These credits can then be sold or traded to other companies for a financial profit.

Carbon and other sustainable credits have historically required significant documentation and complexity to track with traditional methods. This makes the process unaffordable for many.

AlgoBharat, in a bid to make this process cost-effective for farmers, will be partnering with ecosystem companies building on Algorand to generate verifiable sustainable credits.

“Blockchain technology ensures transparency, traceability, and accountability in the generation of sustainable credits. Farmers, for example, will have the ability to record and verify their sustainable farming practices on the blockchain. They will be empowered to generate verifiable credits that can be traded on carbon markets, creating new revenue streams for the farmers and other populations whose livelihoods are critical to Bharat's robust economy,” said AlgoBharat.

Released in 2019, Algorand is a green, proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. The developers of the blockchain claim to enable the convergence between decentralised finance (DeFi) and traditional finance.

In December 2022, the government of Maharashtra had teamed-up with the Algorand blockchain and health tech firm MAPay to store health data as NFTs.

Earlier this month, the Algorand Foundation launched its India-focussed initiative called ‘AlgoBharat'.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Telangana, Eco Friendly Farming, Blockchain, Algorand, AlgoBharat
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Broadcom Jericho3-AI Chip to Wire AI Supercomputers Together Launched

Related Stories

Telangana Looking to Promote Eco-Friendly Farming Practices via Blockchain, AlgoBharat Joins Efforts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Band 8 With 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display Launched at This Price: See Details
  2. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Could Get This Design Feature From Pro Models
  4. Samsung Galaxy A24 Could Debut as a Mid-Range Phone: Specifications Leaked
  5. iQoo Neo 8 Pro May Feature a Chip Faster Than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  6. Moto G Stylus (2023) Leaked in New Renders: See Design
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Clears BIS Certification, Could Come to India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  9. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Will Be Available Here; New Variant Tipped
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Band 8 With 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 150 Training Modes Launched: Price, Features
  2. Telangana Looking to Promote Eco-Friendly Farming Practices via Blockchain, AlgoBharat Joins Efforts
  3. Apple Reality Pro Headset to Offer Support for iPad Apps, Sports and Productivity Features: Report
  4. Broadcom Jericho3-AI Chip to Wire AI Supercomputers Together Launched
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Edge 40 Clear BIS Certification in India, Could Launch Soon: Report
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Multiplayer Goes Free Through April 26 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
  7. Intel Discontinues Production of Bitcoin Mining Chip Series After Crypto Market Rout
  8. Moto G Stylus (2023) Renders Suggest 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  9. US FTC Says It Will Target AI in Violation of Discrimination Laws as Calls for Regulating ChatGPT Grow
  10. Netflix Adds 1.75 Million New Subscribers in Q1 2023 After Password Sharing Crackdown, Ad-Supported Tier
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.