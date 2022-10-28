Technology News
loading

Visa Files for Fresh Trademarks That Hint at Crypto Wallet, Metaverse Ambitions

Visa has made some key partnerships with crypto companies over the past year or so.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 28 October 2022 18:18 IST
Visa Files for Fresh Trademarks That Hint at Crypto Wallet, Metaverse Ambitions

Photo Credit: Visa

Visa has been at the forefront of crypto adoption in recent years through various partnerships

Highlights
  • Visa partnered with FTX to roll out crypto debit cards in early October
  • Visa also filed for software used in auditing crypto assets
  • Blockchain.com is the latest to partner with Visa on crypto debit cards

Visa, the global credit card giant and payments provider, has made a number of recent trademark applications hinting at a larger move into crypto markets. On October 27, licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed the latest trademark applications for credit giant Visa. The applications suggest that the firm is looking to develop or launch its own digital asset wallet. The two trademark filings included software for managing digital, virtual, and cryptocurrency transactions, and cryptocurrency wallets. Additionally, there were provisions for auditing cryptocurrencies, utility tokens, and blockchain assets.

Furthermore, the trademark applications did not stop at crypto transaction software and wallets. They also included provisions for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Visa also applied for trademarks for "non-downloadable virtual goods" such as NFT collectibles. There were even hints of Metaverse ambitions in the descriptions with wording such as, "Providing virtual environments in which users can interact for recreational, leisure or entertainment purposes accessible in the virtual world."

The wordings hint more towards a fully-fledged metaverse rather than providing financial services in existing virtual worlds.

Visa has made some key partnerships with crypto companies over the past year or so. Its most recent was with Blockchain.com this week to offer a crypto debit card. Cuy Sheffield, Visa's Head of Crypto, said at the time that worldwide acceptance was necessary for crypto adoption to continue to grow.

Earlier this month, Visa partnered with FTX to roll out crypto debit cards in 40 countries. The firm has also collaborated with investment banking giant JPMorgan (via FinExtra). The two will work on private blockchains to facilitate cross-border transactions.

Last year, Visa partnered with as many as 60 leading crypto companies including Coinbase, Binance, and Crypto.com. The move was to accelerate card programs to boost crypto adoption worldwide. Also last year, Visa CEO Charles Scharf said that the firm is open to accepting Bitcoin if there is enough customer demand.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Visa, Crypto adoption
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
YouTube to Certify Health Care Providers' Channels to Curb Misinformation Among 2 Billion Users

Related Stories

Visa Files for Fresh Trademarks That Hint at Crypto Wallet, Metaverse Ambitions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 Gets Instant Hotspot Access via Phone Link With Latest Preview Build
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Offer Vastly Improved Camera Performance
  3. YouTube to Certify Health Care Providers' Channels to Curb Misinformation
  4. Visa Files for Fresh Trademarks That Hint at Crypto Wallet Ambitions
  5. Watch the Teaser for Netflix’s Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  6. iPad Pro 2022, iPad 2022 Models Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  7. Google Play Instant Lets You Play Games Without Downloading Them
  8. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Cloud Launches Its Own Node-Hosting Service: Here's What It Means for Web3 Developers
  2. Visa Files for Fresh Trademarks That Hint at Crypto Wallet, Metaverse Ambitions
  3. YouTube to Certify Health Care Providers' Channels to Curb Misinformation Among 2 Billion Users
  4. Windows 11 Gets Instant Hotspot Access via Phone Link With the Latest Insider Preview Build
  5. Elon Musk's Twitter Era Begins, Politicians Warn Billionaire of Existing Regulations
  6. Moto X40 Alleged Design Tipped via China’s TENAA Website; Teased to Feature 'Flagship' Processor
  7. India Uses Technology Extensively to Protect Clients' Securities, SEBI Chairperson Says
  8. Coinbase Ventures-Backed Mara Crypto Wallet to Launch in Nigeria, Kenya
  9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges Citizens to Check Facts Before Sharing Fake News on Social Media
  10. Gotham Knights Patches Will Address Performance Issues on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.