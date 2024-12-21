SOL Price Prediction; New Gem on the Block Aims to Eclipse Polkadot—Is Solana Next?

SOL price predictions remain bullish even in the middle of a market-wide sell-off following the move by the Federal Reserve to halt rate cuts in 2025. Solana's price is already forming a bull flag even as SOL dips below $200 in a move that analysts anticipate could lead to a bullish breakout past the $210 mark.

Some SOL price predictions forecast lower lows for SOL, especially if SOL's price continues to dip below $190. Polkadot's DOT is also on a major pullback, with its price hovering around $7 after surging all the way to $11.66 at the start of December.

SOL price predictions and DOT aside, the best new crypto to invest in right now is Lunex Network. After its presale gained momentum, Lunex's LNEX token surged over 250% and is now priced at $0.0046 in a presale that has so far raised over $5.3 million. Can LNEX surpass its ATH?

Lunex Network is on track to be the best new crypto this bull run

A market-wide correction was expected, especially after the meteoric rally of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. If you are looking for a bargain, however, the best new crypto to jump into is Lunex's LNEX token, which is pioneering the world's first multi-chain DEX and aggregator.

The world of DEXs is often plagued by platforms that are slow to execute trades, and with the fast-paced nature of cryptocurrencies, a delayed trade can lead to massive losses. Most traders on DEXs have to contend with sniper bots, front running, and high slippage. What's more, trading on-chain can often lead to tapping into low-liquidity pairs.

Lunex offers a hybrid model that combines the best of both centralized and decentralized exchanges. Thanks to Lunex's aggregator, every trade is executed with the most affordable network fees and with the most liquidity. This approach is not only secure but fast and comes with zero slippage.

SOL price predictions set bullish targets despite market dip

Solana has had a wild ride in 2024, with its price surging all the way to a new all-time high of $269. That is a 239% uptick that saw most onlookers set bullish SOL price predictions. While SOL's price is rebounding, there is still a likelihood for lower lows even as Solana's ecosystem flips Ethereum in terms of dev growth. Apart from a growth in developers, Solana is also receiving increased institutional adoption as its network's daily active addresses surge by 30%.

Polkadot (DOT) dips below the 0.5 Fibonacci Retracement

While the entire crypto market is in a downturn following the news from the Federal Reserve, Polkadot's DOT seems to have been hit the most, with its price falling 41% to lows of $6.86. Polkdot champions interoperability and has attracted Harbour and Velocity Labs to launch a stablecoin on its open-source network. While this new development could be bullish for DOT, it remains to be seen whether DOT's price will rebound.

Conclusion

Market corrections are normal in any bull market, and bullish SOL price predictions could still materialize. However, while the likes of DOT languish, Lunex's LNEX token is emerging as the best new crypto this bull run thanks to its capacity to deliver institutional-grade liquidity to DEXs.

You can find more information about Lunex Network (LNEX) here:

Website: https://lunexnetwork.com

Socials: https://linktr.ee/lunexnetwork

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Gadgets360. Gadgets360 does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Gadgets360 shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.