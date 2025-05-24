Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps Features
  • Mozilla's Pocket Bookmarking Service to Shut Down in July: Top Four Pocket Alternatives in 2025

Mozilla's Pocket Bookmarking Service to Shut Down in July: Top Four Pocket Alternatives in 2025

Here are four Pocket alternatives that offer similar functionality to Mozilla's popular link bookmarking service.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 May 2025 21:03 IST
Mozilla's Pocket Bookmarking Service to Shut Down in July: Top Four Pocket Alternatives in 2025

Pocket is still available to users who previously had the app installed on their devices

Highlights
  • Pocket will shut down on July 8
  • Users can access their data and export it until October 8
  • There are several functional Pocket alternatives to choose from
Advertisement

Mozilla's Pocket is shutting down, the company said in an announcement earlier this week. The read-it-later web bookmarking service owned by Mozilla will be discontinued in July, and users will have a few months to export their data before it is deleted permanently. Some parts of the Pocket service will continue to be available via Mozilla's Firefox browser, but users who relied on the social bookmarking app will need to look for Pocket alternatives when the service shuts down in the coming weeks.

When Will Mozilla Shut Down Pocket?

A new Mozilla support document explains that Pocket will be shut down on July 8. This means that users have less than two months to keep using the web bookmarking service. Pocket will remain accessible to users for three months after that date, but it will only allow users to access links that have already been bookmarked.

Existing Pocket users must export their bookmarked links in the form of a comma separated values (CSV) text file, before October 8. Mozilla says it will delete all user data permanently after October 8, which means that users won't be able to export their data after the deadline. Pocket Premium subscribers who opted for the annual plan will also receive an automatic refund after July 8.

Why is Mozilla Discontinuing Pocket?

Mozilla says that it is focusing its resources and efforts on improving the bookmarking experience on Firefox, stating that "the way people save and consume content on the web has evolved". While the cross-platform bookmarking service is going away, Mozilla says that Firefox users will still see the Pocket-powered curated content recommendations in Firefox, and new features like enhanced bookmarks and tab groups will help users save items to their reading list.

Top Pocket Alternatives to Consider

While you still have a few weeks before Pocket shuts down, it's worth exporting your data and migrating to another service. Keep in mind that some of these alternatives are free, while others offer a 'freemium' model, which means you'll have to pay for some features. Here are four of the best alternatives to Pocket that also offer a cross-platform experience.

Raindrop.io

raindrop io inline Raindrop

Photo Credit: Raindrop

 

If you're a power user, you'll appreciate the level of organisation and customisation that Raindrop.io offers. In addition to links to articles, you can also save images, documents, and other content on the internet. It's a freemium service, but you get access to unlimited bookmarks, collections, highlights, and devices on the free plan, along with access to over 2,600 integrations.

You can access Raindrop.io on multiple platforms, including iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. Subscribing to the Pro plan adds support for full text search, AI suggestions, a duplicate and broken links finder, and support for uploading 10GB of files a month (up from 100MB on the free plan).

Instapaper

instapaper inline Instapaper

Photo Credit: Instapaper

 

One of the closest alternatives to Pocket that doesn't have a big learning curve is Instapaper. Just like Pocket, you can save articles, as well as other websites and videos to Instapaper. These will be synced across Android, iOS, and the web app. You can share to the app via third party services, and it also lets you create folders to organise your articles.

Instapaper Premium subscribers will also get access to full text search, a "permanent archive" of all articles, unlimited highlights and notes, text-to-speech playlists on iOS and Android, and support for speed reading. Subscribers can also send articles to their Kindle via a bookmarklet or the iOS and Android mobile apps, and they will not see any ads on the Instapaper website.

Wallabag

wallabag inline Wallabag

Photo Credit: Wallabag

 

Power users who prefer to host their own web bookmarking service (for more control or privacy) can opt for Wallabag. This self-hosted service allows you to store as many bookmarks as you want, while offering access to cross-platform syncing. Like Pocket and Instapaper, it can strip out the content of an article and present it in a simplified view that's easier on the eyes.

If you don't know how to (or don't want to) host your own Wallabag instance, the service also offers paid hosting with support for daily backups. Wallabag is available on several platforms, including Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Opera, PocketBook, Kobo, and Kindle. It also offers support for several feed aggregators like Tiny Tiny RSS, FreshRSS, and Fiery Feeds.

Linkwarden

linkwarden online Linkwarden

Photo Credit: Linkwarden

 

This open source, self-hostable Pocket alternative lets you save articles, webpages and documents and organise links into collections (or sub-collections), and add tags. It also offers an AI feature that lets you automatically generate tags for links. Linkwarden lets you capture the webpage as a screenshot, or stores the full page in HTML. This allows you to access them even if the webpage is taken down or the site is shut down.

You can also set up a collection for collaboration and share it with other users, while assigning them permissions. Subscribers get support for 30,000 links and unlimited collections or tags. The platform also touts its focus on privacy, and technically adept users can inspect the service's code on GitHub for themselves, unlike the other proprietary services on this list.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pocket, Pocket Alternatives, Mozilla, Instapaper, Linkwarden, Raindrop.io, Wallabag
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Made in India iPhones Will Still Be Cheaper in the US, Even With Donald Trump's 25 Percent Tariff: GTRI Report
X Restores Access After Thousands of Users Report X Website and App Not Working

Related Stories

Mozilla's Pocket Bookmarking Service to Shut Down in July: Top Four Pocket Alternatives in 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Series: Launch Date, Expected Price in India and More
  2. Vivo X200 FE Reportedly Listed on BIS, IMDA Websites Ahead of Launch
  3. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
  4. X Restores Access After Users Report Website and App Not Working
#Latest Stories
  1. X Restores Access After Thousands of Users Report X Website and App Not Working
  2. Made in India iPhones Will Still Be Cheaper in the US, Even With Donald Trump's 25 Percent Tariff: GTRI Report
  3. Xiaomi Surpasses Apple to Lead Wearables Market in Q1 2025 With 19 Percent Market Share: Canalys
  4. Vivo X200 FE Reportedly Listed on BIS, IMDA Certification Websites Ahead of Anticipated Launch in India
  5. Oracle Said to Buy $40 Billion of Nvidia Chips for OpenAI's US Data Center
  6. Trump Threatens 25 Percent Tariffs on Apple If iPhones Not Made in US
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, MacBook Air (M4) and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
  8. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says AI Models Hallucinate Less Than Humans: Report
  9. UK Government Updates Crypto Reporting Guidelines, Mandates Collection of Crypto Transaction Data
  10. Acer Swift Neo WIth Intel Core Ultra 5, Up to 32GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »