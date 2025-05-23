Technology News
English Edition

Trump Threatens 25 Percent Tariffs on Apple If iPhones Not Made in US

US equity futures dropped to session lows on Trump’s announcement.

By Skylar Woodhouse, Bloomberg News | Updated: 23 May 2025 20:19 IST
Trump Threatens 25 Percent Tariffs on Apple If iPhones Not Made in US

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple expects to face $900 million in higher costs from tariffs in the current quarter

Highlights
  • Apple shares were down as much as four percent in pre-market trading
  • Trump has been escalating pressure on Apple in recent weeks
  • The Apple CEO had recent traveled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida
Advertisement

President Donald Trump threatened Apple with a tariff of at least 25% if it does not manufacture its iPhones in the US, ramping up pressure on the tech giant to secure more domestic production.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone's that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Friday. “If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25 percent must be paid by Apple to the US”

US equity futures dropped to session lows on Trump's announcement and his threat to impose a 50 percent tariff on goods from the European Union starting on June 1. Nasdaq 100 contracts led the decline, while Apple shares were down as much as four percent in pre-market trading.

The president's demands for US-based manufacturing pose a stark challenge to the company, whose supply chains for its popular phones have been concentrated in China for years. The US lacks the rich ecosystem of Apple suppliers, manufacturing and engineering know-how that — for now — can only be found in Asia.

Apple, which has become a frequent Trump target, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the president's threat. Earlier this month, the company warned that it would face $900 million (roughly Rs. 7,674 crore) in higher costs from tariffs in the current quarter. 

Last week, during his trip to the Middle East, Trump said he had asked Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook to stop building plants in India to make devices for the US, pushing the iPhone maker to add domestic production as it pivots away from China.

“I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” Trump said of his conversation. “He is building all over India. I don't want you building in India.”  

Apple said earlier this year that it plans to spend $500 billion (roughly Rs. 42,63,505 crore) in the US over the next four years, which will include work on a new server manufacturing facility in Houston, a supplier academy in Michigan and additional spending with its existing suppliers in the country.

But that stops short of the full shift to US-based production envisioned by Trump. Moving manufacturing of its signature iPhone and other devices to the US would be an enormous undertaking for the Cupertino, California-based company. 

Apple's biggest FATP facilities — short for final assembly, test and pack-out — are massive and incomprehensible to many people outside of Asia. They are almost towns themselves, with several hundred thousand people, schools, gyms, medical facilities and dormitories. One major iPhone factory, a complex in Zhengzhou, has even been dubbed iPhone City.

Development of new iPhones and other products still starts at Apple's labs in Silicon Valley. But working with Asia-based component suppliers and other partners begins long before a product actually hits the market. Apple engineers and operations experts spend months or years working closely with Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp. and other suppliers to customise assembly of new devices.

One popular counterpoint is that Apple should use its cash hoard to buy thousands of acres in the US and create a fully robotic and automated iPhone manufacturing facility. That would remove any human-related challenges from the manufacturing process, but supply chain experts say that is not realistic due to frequently changing demands. Also, much of the manufacturing equipment is made in China. 

Escalating pressure on Apple in recent weeks marks a change from the president's first term, when Cook had leveraged a personal relationship with Trump to win tariff carveouts for Apple products. For investors on Wall Street, it signals the uncertainty surrounding the impact of Trump's trade policy on one of the world's most valuable companies. 

“It's a red flag for me that Trump continues to single out Apple and seems to have something against them,” said Randy Hare, director of equity research at Huntington National Bank. “It doesn't mean that Trump is going to do anything more, but you can't predict what's going to happen, and that makes me cautious.”

Cook was one of several Big Tech executives and billionaires who attempted to court Trump following his comeback election victory in November. 

The Apple CEO had traveled to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for a series of private meetings and dinners. He also sat behind the president at the inauguration in January along with Elon Musk, Google's Sundar Pichai, Meta Platforms' Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon.com Founder Jeff Bezos.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhones, US, Donald Trump, Tariff
iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, MacBook Air (M4) and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

Related Stories

Trump Threatens 25 Percent Tariffs on Apple If iPhones Not Made in US
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro India Pricing, Specifications Teased
  2. Samsung Galaxy A26 Review
  3. Noise Buds F1 With Up to 50-Hour Playback Time Debuts at This Price Tag
  4. OTT Releases of the Week: Truth or Trouble, Motorheads, and More
  5. Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC and 12,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Xiaomi 15S Pro With With In-House XRING 01 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  7. Lava Shark 5G With Unisoc T765 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Confirmed
  9. Oppo A5x 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump Threatens 25 Percent Tariffs on Apple If iPhones Not Made in US
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, MacBook Air (M4) and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
  3. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says AI Models Hallucinate Less Than Humans: Report
  4. UK Government Updates Crypto Reporting Guidelines, Mandates Collection of Crypto Transaction Data
  5. Acer Swift Neo WIth Intel Core Ultra 5, Up to 32GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Elden Ring Film Adaptation in the Works at A24 With Alex Garland Set to Direct
  7. Noise Buds F1 TWS Earbuds With IPX5 Rating, Up to 50-Hour Total Playback Time Launched in India
  8. News Media Alliance Issues Statement on Google’s AI Mode, Calls It ‘Definition of Theft’
  9. Honor Pad 10 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 10,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro India Launch Teased; Pricing, Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »