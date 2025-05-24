Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi Surpasses Apple to Lead Wearables Market in Q1 2025 With 19 Percent Market Share: Canalys

Xiaomi shipments rose after the company refreshed its Redmi Watch and Xiaomi Smart Band models.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 May 2025 14:54 IST
Xiaomi Surpasses Apple to Lead Wearables Market in Q1 2025 With 19 Percent Market Share: Canalys

Samsung reportedly adopted a dual-track strategy and its shipments rose 74 percent YoY

Highlights
  • Xiaomi shipped the most wearable bands for the first time since Q2 2021
  • Apple was in second place with 16 percent market share
  • Huawei shipments grew to 7.1 million units in Q1 2025
Advertisement

Xiaomi led the wearable band market in Q1 2025, after refreshing uts Mi Band and Redmi Watch models earlier this year, according to a Canalys report. The Beijing-based technology firm surpassed Apple and regained the top vendor spot, as its shipments saw an annual growth of 44 percent. Huawei, Samsung, and Garmin were in third, fourth and fifth places, respectively. Meanwhile, a new study reveals that customers look for affordability, long battery life, and support for health tracking as the top three features when purchasing a smartwatch.

Xiaomi Regains Top Vendor Spot as Shipments Grew to 8.7 Million Units

Canalys' latest Wearable Band Analysis report reveals that the global wearable band shipments rose to 46.6 million in Q1 2025, as the market grew 13 percent year-on-year (YoY). Basic wearables saw the highest growth, and Xiaomi shipped the most wearables bands in the first quarter, after launching two new models, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 and Redmi Band 5. The latter was  the company's best selling wearable device.

wearable shipments q12025 canalys Smartwatches

Top wearable band vendors in Q1 2025
Photo Credit: Canalys

 

Apple and Huawei were in second and third place, respectively. Canalys expects Apple's market share (presently at 16 percent) to grow in the second half of 2025, as the company is expected to launch it's 10th anniversary smartwatch in the coming months. Huawei shipments grew 36 percent YoY to 7.1 million units, after its Fit and GT wearable devices performed well.

With a massive 74 percent growth in Q1 2025, Samsung's shipments in the same period grew to 4.9 million units, as the company focused on affordable devices (Galaxy Fit) and premium models (Galaxy Watch) in emerging and affluent markets, respectively.

Garmin nudged its existing user base to upgrade to newer models in a diverse product portfolio in the first quarter, as its shipments rose 10 percent YoY to 1.8 million units, as per the Canalys report. The wearable maker was in fifth place in terms of global shipment market share.

“With hardware profitability under strain, the wearables market is shifting from being hardware-led to ecosystem-driven,” said Cynthia Chen, Research Manager at Omdia-owned Canalys. “Vendors are accelerating platform and service development to boost recurring revenue and user retention.”

A recent consumer survey conducted by Canalys revealed that 18,185 of respondents were concerned about the prices of wearables, while 14,691 people responded saying battery life was an important factor to be considered while purchasing a smartwatch. Health tracking capabilities were the third most important factor for buyers, as per the survey.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Apple, Huawei, Samsung, Wearables, Smart Watches, Canalys
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Vivo X200 FE Reportedly Listed on BIS, IMDA Certification Websites Ahead of Anticipated Launch in India

Related Stories

Xiaomi Surpasses Apple to Lead Wearables Market in Q1 2025 With 19 Percent Market Share: Canalys
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Reportedly Listed on BIS, IMDA Websites Ahead of Launch
  2. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro India Pricing, Specifications Teased
  3. Honor Pad 10 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 10,100mAh Battery Launched
  4. Realme GT 7 Series: Launch Date, Expected Price in India and More
  5. iQOO Neo 10: From Display, Camera to Battery, Eveything We Know About It
  6. Noise Buds F1 With Up to 50-Hour Playback Time Debuts at This Price Tag
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Surpasses Apple to Lead Wearables Market in Q1 2025 With 19 Percent Market Share: Canalys
  2. Vivo X200 FE Reportedly Listed on BIS, IMDA Certification Websites Ahead of Anticipated Launch in India
  3. Oracle Said to Buy $40 Billion of Nvidia Chips for OpenAI's US Data Center
  4. Trump Threatens 25 Percent Tariffs on Apple If iPhones Not Made in US
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, MacBook Air (M4) and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
  6. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says AI Models Hallucinate Less Than Humans: Report
  7. UK Government Updates Crypto Reporting Guidelines, Mandates Collection of Crypto Transaction Data
  8. Acer Swift Neo WIth Intel Core Ultra 5, Up to 32GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Elden Ring Film Adaptation in the Works at A24 With Alex Garland Set to Direct
  10. Noise Buds F1 TWS Earbuds With IPX5 Rating, Up to 50-Hour Total Playback Time Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »