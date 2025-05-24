Technology News
Vivo X200 FE Reportedly Listed on BIS, IMDA Certification Websites Ahead of Anticipated Launch in India

Vivo X200 FE could launch as a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Mini, which is slated to launch in China on May 29.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 May 2025 13:13 IST
Vivo X200 FE Reportedly Listed on BIS, IMDA Certification Websites Ahead of Anticipated Launch in India

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

The Vivo X200 FE could arrive as a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch in India by July
  • The handset has now been spotted on the BIS, IMDA websites
  • The Vivo X200 FE could be equipped with a Dimensity 9400e chipset
Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch in India soon, according to recent reports that also shed some light on the specifications of the smartphone. The upcoming compact handset from the Dongguan-based technology firm has now been spotted on two certification websites, in a clear indication that it's arrival in global markets is imminent. The Vivo X200 FE is said to be a rebranded variant of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which is already slated to launch in China on May 29.

Vivo X200 FE Expected to Debut in India and Global Markets

A handset with the model number V2503 was spotted by XpertPick on the Bureau of Indian Standard  (BIS) website. This model number is said to pertain to the Vivo X200 FE, but the listing on the Indian regulator's website doesn't include any additional details about the handset, including its specifications.

The publication also spotted the Vivo X200 FE on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) website, which suggests it has also been certified in Singapore. The handset was previously listed on Thailand's NBTC website, with the same model number and the Vivo X200 FE moniker.

Vivo X200 FE Price in India (Expected)

Vivo X200 FE price in India will range between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000, according to a recent report citing tipster Yogesh Brar. This smartphone is tipped to arrive in India in two colourways. It will reportedly be launched in India by July.

Vivo X200 FE Specifications (Expected)

We already know a great deal about the Vivo X20 FE, thanks to recent leaks. The handset is expected to debut with a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It is said to feature MediaTek's recently announced Dimensity 9400e chip.

Vivo is expected to equip its upcoming X200 FE model with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 sensor. It could also feature a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a Sony IMX 882 sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Vivo X200 FE is said to pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Comments

Vivo X200 FE, Vivo X200 FE Specifications, Vivo X200 FE Features, Vivo X200 FE Price in India, Vivo
David Delima
David Delima
