Acer Swift Neo was launched in India on Friday. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU with Intel Arc Graphics, paired with up to 32GB of RAM. It has support for Copilot and Intel AI Boost, which is claimed to improve the performance of on-device AI-powered experiences. The latest Swift Neo comes with a diamond-cut touchpad, fingerprint reader and a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key. It is claimed to have a hinge that can be opened and closed with a single hand.

Acer Swift Neo Price in India, Availability

Acer Swift Neo price in India is set at Rs. 61,990 and is currently available for purchase via Flipkart, the company's website, and via retail stores. The laptop is offered in a Rose Gold colourway.

Acer Swift Neo Specifications, Features

The Acer Swift Neo sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) OLED display with 92 percent NTSC and 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU with Intel Arc Graphics, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It runs on 64-bit Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

Acer equips the Swift Neo laptop with a 1080p full-HD webcam. It supports Copilot and Intel AI Boost, which are claimed to enhance AI-backed features, including AI apps for video calling and on-device AI processing for improved privacy and efficiency. These features can help users manage multiple tasks simultaneously or perform high-resolution video editing seamlessly.

The company says that the Acer Swift Neo can last for up to eight and a half hours on a single charge. The Flipkart listing reveals that the laptop carries a 55Wh battery with 65W charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI and dual USB Type-C ports.

For security, it comes with Secured-Core PC protection at the hardware level and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The slim, aluminium chassis of the laptop weighs 1.2kg. It measures 315×240×14.9 mm in size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.