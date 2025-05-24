X Down? Thousands of Users Report X Website and App Not Working

X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter, is currently down in several regions, including India. The X website and apps on iOS and Android smartphones are displaying an error when attempting to load posts or videos on Saturday. Users have also taken to a popular downtime tracking website to report that X is currently inaccessible. The X developer platform indicates that the company resolved a site-wide outage a couple of days ago, but some login related flows are experiencing degraded performance.

X Down for Thousands of Users, Site and App Not Working

Around 6pm on Saturday, users began to report that the X website and app were not working on downtime tracking website Downdetector.com. At the time of publishing this story, there were nearly 25,950 reports on the website, with a sharp spike at around 6pm. 69 percent of these reports state that the X app is not working, while 23 percent are related to the website being inaccessible and 8 percent of users have reported issues connecting to X servers.

Various parts of the X website and mobile apps are not displaying any content

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ X.com

Meanwhile, the India-focused Downdetector.in website shows that users in the country are also reporting issues with accessing the X.com website and mobile apps. Over 2,200 users are currently unable to access the service, as per the website. Forty-six percent of these reports are related to the app being inaccessible, while 38 percent are related to login issues, and 18 percent of users said they were unable to access the website.

Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to load posts on X at the time of publishing, and the X website displayed an error while trying to load new posts. Users are presented with the text "Something went wrong. Try reloading." along with a Retry button, which is currently not functional. Users on the app are seeing a message that says "Posts aren't loading right now."

Around 25,000 users reported issues accessing X on Saturday

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Downdetector

The X Developer Platform Status website states that "Login with X (OAuth) and other X platform login flows are experiencing degraded performance". However, it is curently unclear whether the ongoing downtime affecting X is related to this issue. The incident history section reveals that the platform resolved a 1.5 hour-long site-wide outage on Friday that ended around 11pm IST.

The "Login with X (OAuth) degraded performance" issue has yet to be resolved, as per the website. The last time X was down was on May 9, as per the platform's incident history. Users can keep an eye on the X Developer Platform Status website to find out when the company sorts out these issues.