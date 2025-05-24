Technology News
English Edition

X Down? Thousands of Users Report X Website and App Not Working

X users began reporting issues with accessing the platform around 6pm on Saturday.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 May 2025 18:53 IST
X Down? Thousands of Users Report X Website and App Not Working

Photo Credit: Reuters

The X status page suggests there are ongoing issues with login flows on the platform

Highlights
  • X is currently down for several users in India and other regions
  • Users are unable to load the X.com website and the mobile apps
  • The X platform status page indicates the platform is facing issues
Advertisement

X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter, is currently down in several regions, including India. The X website and apps on iOS and Android smartphones are displaying an error when attempting to load posts or videos on Saturday. Users have also taken to a popular downtime tracking website to report that X is currently inaccessible. The X developer platform indicates that the company resolved a site-wide outage a couple of days ago, but some login related flows are experiencing degraded performance.

X Down for Thousands of Users, Site and App Not Working

Around 6pm on Saturday, users began to report that the X website and app were not working on downtime tracking website Downdetector.com. At the time of publishing this story, there were nearly 25,950 reports on the website, with a sharp spike at around 6pm. 69 percent of these reports state that the X app is not working, while 23 percent are related to the website being inaccessible and 8 percent of users have reported issues connecting to X servers.

x down gadgets360 X

Various parts of the X website and mobile apps are not displaying any content
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ X.com

 

Meanwhile, the India-focused Downdetector.in website shows that users in the country are also reporting issues with accessing the X.com website and mobile apps. Over 2,200 users are currently unable to access the service, as per the website. Forty-six percent of these reports are related to the app being inaccessible, while 38 percent are related to login issues, and 18 percent of users said they were unable to access the website.

Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to load posts on X at the time of publishing, and the X website displayed an error while trying to load new posts. Users are presented with the text "Something went wrong. Try reloading." along with a Retry button, which is currently not functional. Users on the app are seeing a message that says "Posts aren't loading right now."

x downdetector inline X

Around 25,000 users reported issues accessing X on Saturday
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Downdetector

 

The X Developer Platform Status website states that "Login with X (OAuth) and other X platform login flows are experiencing degraded performance". However, it is curently unclear whether the ongoing downtime affecting X is related to this issue. The incident history section reveals that the platform resolved a 1.5 hour-long site-wide outage on Friday that ended around 11pm IST. 

The "Login with X (OAuth) degraded performance" issue has yet to be resolved, as per the website. The last time X was down was on May 9, as per the platform's incident history. Users can keep an eye on the X Developer Platform Status website to find out when the company sorts out these issues.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: x down, twitter down, twitter down america, Twitter Down in india, Twitter downdetector
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Made in India iPhones Will Still Be Cheaper in the US, Even With Donald Trump's 25 Percent Tariff: GTRI Report

Related Stories

X Down? Thousands of Users Report X Website and App Not Working
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Series: Launch Date, Expected Price in India and More
  2. Vivo X200 FE Reportedly Listed on BIS, IMDA Websites Ahead of Launch
  3. X Down? Thousands of Users Report X Website and App Not Working
  4. Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale Brings Discounts on These iPhone, Mac Models
#Latest Stories
  1. X Down? Thousands of Users Report X Website and App Not Working
  2. Made in India iPhones Will Still Be Cheaper in the US, Even With Donald Trump's 25 Percent Tariff: GTRI Report
  3. Xiaomi Surpasses Apple to Lead Wearables Market in Q1 2025 With 19 Percent Market Share: Canalys
  4. Vivo X200 FE Reportedly Listed on BIS, IMDA Certification Websites Ahead of Anticipated Launch in India
  5. Oracle Said to Buy $40 Billion of Nvidia Chips for OpenAI's US Data Center
  6. Trump Threatens 25 Percent Tariffs on Apple If iPhones Not Made in US
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, MacBook Air (M4) and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
  8. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says AI Models Hallucinate Less Than Humans: Report
  9. UK Government Updates Crypto Reporting Guidelines, Mandates Collection of Crypto Transaction Data
  10. Acer Swift Neo WIth Intel Core Ultra 5, Up to 32GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »